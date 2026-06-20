Brobbey and Gakpo shine as Netherlands hammer Sweden at World Cup

Netherlands 5

Sweden 1

BRIAN BROBBEY AND Cody Gakpo scored two each as the Netherlands cruised to a 5-1 victory over Sweden to go top of World Cup Group F.

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman sprang something of a surprise by selecting Brobbey ahead of Crysencio Summerville, a goalscorer in their opening 2-2 draw with Japan, but the decision was quickly vindicated as the Sunderland striker scored twice in the opening 17 minutes.

After Sweden had a goal ruled out at the end of the first half, Gakpo hit two in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and although Anthony Elanga pulled one back for Graham Potter’s Sweden just before the hour, substitute Summerville had the final say in the 90th minute.

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Only five minutes in, Brobbey laid the ball off to Tijjani Reijnders, who swept it left for Gakpo to send in a low cross for Brobbey to poke in, and the second goal was almost a mirror image as Denzel Dumfries crossed low from the right and Brobbey again prodded home.

🇳🇱 2-0 🇸🇪



Brian Brobbey caps off another beautiful Dutch move



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Sweden, who came to life after the first hydration break, thought they had a goal back late in the half but Gustaf Lagerbielke was one of several Sweden players offside as he bravely headed in Benjamin Nygren’s free-kick.

Instead, Gakpo was able to kill off Sweden early in the second half. When Summerville, on for Donyell Malen at the break, sent in a low cross Brobbey could not quite stretch far enough to get his hat-trick, but Gakpo was left with an easy finish at the back post.

🇳🇱 3-0 🇸🇪



The Netherlands with almost a carbon copy of their first two goals but this time it's Cody Gakpo who applies the finish



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Eight minutes later the Netherlands punished a mistake from Alexander Isak with a rapid counter as Summerville laid the ball off for Gakpo to cut in from the left and fire home.

🇳🇱 3-0 🇸🇪



The Dutch are running rampant here and it's two in under ten minutes for Gakpo



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Just before the hour Elanga gave Sweden something to cheer as he ran on to a through ball from Isak and clipped it beyond Bart Verbruggen, but Summerville sparked fresh Dutch celebrations in the 90th minute as he swept home from the edge of the box.