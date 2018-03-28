  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s good to run around that dirty pitch': Aki more than happy to ground himself after Slam success

‘At the moment it feels like I’m the new player in the squad,’ says the centre ahead of Saturday’s European quarter-final clash with Gloucester.

By Declan Rooney Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 8:32 AM
54 minutes ago 1,424 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3927771
Aki shares a joke with KK.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aki shares a joke with KK.
Aki shares a joke with KK.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BUNDEE AKI HAS blown off the cobwebs and looking forward to be back representing Connacht after his central role in Ireland’s Grand Slam.

Aki hasn’t played since the end of January with Connacht, in the mean-time starting every Six Nations game as the only constant in a 12-13 channel that continually changed due to injury.

But after all the glitz and glamour of Six Nations rugby he has welcomed a return to the west, just in time for their Challenge Cup quarter-final with Gloucester.

“It’s always good to be back around Connacht. It’s good to run around that dirty pitch that’s behind us, the puddle pitch that’s there,” said Aki.

“I’m not used to it from the last eight weeks, but it’s good. It brings you back down to the ground.

“I think I’ve only been back a training the last couple of days. There’s been a lot of hard work done after a few celebrations there. I had to make sure I had emptied some cobwebs out and get my feet back running.”

Bundee Aki Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In his absence Connacht’s season has fallen asunder in the Pro14, with defeats to Zebre, Cheetahs and Edinburgh all but ending their hopes of automatic qualification for the play-offs and next season’s Champions Cup.

Winning the Challenge Cup is the only realistic route left available to Kieran Keane’s side if they want to play Champions Cup, but Aki knows it’s up to him to fit in to the Connacht team after his Carton House experience.

“I’m just coming in from the Irish squad I think the lads here have been playing together for the last eight weeks. I’ve been away for the last eight weeks and it’s not about them fitting into what I have been doing: it’s about me fitting into what they are doing in the squad.

“I have to make sure I add value as well as well making sure I’m up to speed. At the moment it feels like I’m the new player in the squad as well: there’s a lot of new plays. I’ve got to make sure I do my homework and make sure I fit into the team this week.”

Since the turn of the year Aki has played seven games and has partnered six different centres in that time, and he has been praised for the ease in which he performed for Ireland with so many different players alongside him over the five matches.

Bundee Aki Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Stepping up to international level appears to have come easily to the New Zealander, but he admits the standard came as a shock to the system.

“It was a huge step. Obviously playing internationals is a big step up and the Six Nations is an intense competition. I didn’t realise how intense that competition is until you’re in the squad and in the competition itself.

“There is a lot riding on it every week, making sure that if you want to win a Grand Slam you have to win every week. Being in that squad and being in an environment it has been good to know what it’s like to be a great player or wanting to be a great player.

“I think winning any silverware it’s great. I think it’s a great achievement of how hard you’ve worked and where you’ve come from.

“But when you’re back into another group really quickly from the final week you have got to make sure you park that behind you and focus on how you can be better, and how you can help out the squad.

“You can’t really dwell on how good you played. You can obviously look back at it at the end of the season but from week to week you have got to make sure that you do the right thing and help out the team.”

Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage

‘If you’re 100kg against 130kg you’re more than likely going to lose out there’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA
MUNSTER
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie