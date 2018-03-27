  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'

Ian Keatley feels Munster need to be smart decision-makers to overcome the sheer size of Toulon’s team.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
6 hours ago 256 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3926080

TOULON’S SIZE IS a concern for Munster ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park, with powerhouses like Mathieu Bastareaud, Mamuka Gorgodze, Romain Taofifénua and Marcel van der Merwe among the many options available to head coach Fabien Galthié.

Using their fitness and intelligence will be a key part of Munster’s plan.

“It’s simple science,” says out-half Ian Keatley. “If you’re 100kg against 130kg you’re more than likely going to lose out there. We have little ways of being nice and direct and attacking them. But we also might have subtle little changes in point of attack.

Ian Keatley calls a mark Keatley feels Munster need to be smart. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“That will be our focus this week. We’re not going to be stupid and think we’re going to out-muscle them. That would be the wrong way to go about it. We are still going to be physical, we’ll still be direct and we’ll change the point of attack and go for the spaces.”

The power of Toulon’s scrum and maul was evident again last weekend as they hammered Clermont, but then Munster have qualities in those areas and sheer size doesn’t count for everything.

The rain forecast for Limerick this weekend could make the game more attritional up front, but it might also increase the effectiveness of Munster’s kicking game.

“We analyse opposition and we decide what is the best type of kicking game to attack every week,” explains Keatley. “Last week against Scarlets, we knew their back three don’t like to kick that much, they like to attack from deep.

“We said we could kick a bit more long and direct knowing they would run it back so we could try and fill the field a bit more. It didn’t look like it was working for the first ten minutes but we got our rewards later on in the half.

“So the same again with Toulon, we will analyse what kicking game we will bring to them, if it is going to be a kicking game, and we’ll see how we can attack them from there.”

The return of Conor Murray certainly boosts Munster in this area.

“Conor has a phenomenal kicking game,” says Keatley. “We try to use that, maybe not to the max but it is a wonderful weapon to have. That also opens up space for someone else.

Ian Keatley Keatley is one of the oldest players in Munster's squad. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“If they are worried about Conor’s kicking game, space might be on to run so we are trying to get that balance right this week. Hopefully, we can exploit the space wherever it arises.”

Injuries are, of course, a big issue for Munster this week but Keatley says “there is the confidence of the young lads coming into the squad, the likes of Stephen Fitzgerald, Calvin Nash and Jack Stafford.”

There is no doubt, though, that the loss of key players Chris Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Farrell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Keith Earls, Duncan Williams and Jaco Taute makes this weekend’s task all the greater for Munster.

If they are to deal with Toulon’s threat at Thomond Park and secure a Champions Cup semi-final, it will be a major achievement for this group of players.

“Since I have been here, I have had five different head coaches, the amount of players that have come in and come out over the past couple of years,” says 30-year-old Keatley.

“I think it would be such a huge achievement for this particular squad at the moment. If we perform against Toulon and come out with a win we have put ourselves in a really good position to go and win silverware.

“You are only two games away from winning silverware, so it is massive. We were talking about it the other day and I am the third oldest in the group – Billy Holland [32] is the oldest and Duncan Williams [31] the second oldest.

“It is quite a young squad and the only way they are going to get experience is to play in these quarter-finals and hopefully semi-finals. It is going to be massive for the squad and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning’

Wales wing Cuthbert signs for Exeter and rules himself out of international selection

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
'Coutinho is on the same level as Neymar'
England youth coach said I'd never play for my country – David Beckham
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I'll only join a big club if I'm a starter
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
MUNSTER
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'It's not an excuse for us' - Munster face up to serious injury issues
'At this stage our squad motto is just 'adapt'': Munster hope for Zebo fitness, but ready for Toulon pressure

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie