Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Wales wing Cuthbert signs for Exeter and rules himself out of international selection

The British and Irish Lion has agreed a three-year deal to join the Premiership champions at the end of the season.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 10:35 AM
39 minutes ago 1,414 Views 1 Comment
Cuthbert will play no part for Wales in next year's World Cup after the decision to leave his homeland.
Image: Michael Steele
Image: Michael Steele

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP CHAMPIONS Exeter Chiefs have announced the signing of wing Alex Cuthbert on a three-year deal, meaning he will no longer be available for selection for Wales.

Cuthbert, 27, who toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, will complete his move to Sandy Park from Cardiff Blues at the end of the season.

Cuthbert has 47 caps for his country, 13 short of the 60 needed to keep him eligible following his move away from Wales under new rules.

“I’m very excited about the move,” he said. “I’ve played all of my rugby in Wales and I’ve enjoyed some fantastic times over the years but I feel I’m at a stage in my career where I have to try something different.

And the challenge of going to Exeter and trying to prove myself in a new environment at the Chiefs is something that really appeals to me.”

Cuthbert is Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter’s first signing for the 2018-19 campaign.

“We have actually been looking at Alex for a few years. Initially we looked at him when he was first breaking into top-flight rugby and he’s someone who we have been tracking for some time,” said Baxter.

“At this stage, he is a player who is looking for a new challenge and that’s the important thing to us.”

© – AFP, 2018

Rhys Ruddock has been training the house down

‘If you want to win the European Cup again, you’re going to have to beat Saracens at some stage’

