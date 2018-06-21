This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Willy Caballero gifts Croatia their opening goal with an all-time absolute howler

Ante Rebic punished the Argentinian keeper’s mistake.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4084880

WILLY CABALLERO HAS gifted Croatia their opening goal in a Group D game that Argentina simply cannot afford to lose.

The goalkeeper had a moment of madness as he tried to deal with the most simple backpass in the 53rd minute.

Instead of playing a simple pass, or putting his foot through the ball, or, or, or ANYTHING, Caballero tried to dink the ball over Ante Rebic’s head.

Instead, all he did was tee it up for Rebic who blasted it back past him with stunning technique on the swivel.

LIVE: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup

Niall Kelly
