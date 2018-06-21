Willy Caballero gifts Croatia their opening goal with an all-time absolute howler

Argentina 0-1 Croatia. Ante Rebic takes advantage of a horrible mistake by Willy Caballero to put Croatia in front #rtesoccer #worldcup #ARG #CRO pic.twitter.com/gccVSjqxpg — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 21, 2018

WILLY CABALLERO HAS gifted Croatia their opening goal in a Group D game that Argentina simply cannot afford to lose.

The goalkeeper had a moment of madness as he tried to deal with the most simple backpass in the 53rd minute.

Instead of playing a simple pass, or putting his foot through the ball, or, or, or ANYTHING, Caballero tried to dink the ball over Ante Rebic’s head.

Instead, all he did was tee it up for Rebic who blasted it back past him with stunning technique on the swivel.

