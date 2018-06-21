Argentina take on Croatia in a crucial Group D encounter as Lionel Messi’s men try and recover from their opening day draw with Iceland.
Liveblog
Second-half: We’re back underway for another 45 minutes!
Sampaoli's system has made Argentina hugely vulnerable down flanks - where it looks like any bad bounce will do them - taken Messi out of the game as a CF, and meant their least technically able players are on the ball most.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 21, 2018
Well, what did we make of that then? It hasn’t been great, let’s be honest. Plenty of nasty challenges and bad defending, but very few moments of quality.
With three points secured in their opening game, you’d have to imagine Croatia would be happy to settle for a point tonight. Argentina, however, badly need a win. Lionel Messi has been quiet after 45 minutes, as has his team.
Tough and scrappy so far.
Goalless in Nizhny Novgorod...#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/z8ppZlXpUs— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018
HALF-TIME: ARGENTINA 0-0 CROATIA
CHANCE! Oh dear me that wasn’t great. Ante Rebic is played through on goal with a pass that split the Argentine defence in two. The midfielder’s pace lets him down though, as he is forced to cut back inside on his right boot before curling a woeful effort flying over the bar and into the stratosphere.
There will be just two minutes of additional time to come at the end of the first half.
Sergio Aguero almost clean through on goal but for a last-ditch Sime Vrsaljko sliding interception. The almost-chance was made possible thanks to Messi, who threaded an excellent through ball from nothing.
Rebic is the first in the book for a bad one on Salvio. Planted his studs onto his ankle & deservedly gets cautioned— Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) June 21, 2018
The game’s first yellow card is shown to Ante Rebic for a late, rash challenge just along the touchline.
Argentina's Enzo Perez misses an open goal and the score remains 0-0 in his side's clash with Croatia. Follow it here https://t.co/oCe1EwgQ8m #worldcup #ARG #DEN pic.twitter.com/mUOzCR024Y— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 21, 2018
Nothing to separate the sides with ten minutes to go before half-time.
Two chances in quick succession! Firstly Lionel Messi capitalises on a poor kick-out from goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, who’s distribution is poor, but the Barcelona star’s long-range shot is caught.
At the other end Mario Mandzukic peels away from Javier Mascherano to get a free header off at the back post, but his diving effort flies agonisingly wide of the target.
Missed chances, missed chances everywhere!
CHANCE! Oh, goodness. Enzo Perez capitalises on a mistake by Ante Rebic, who passed the ball across his own goal — but the Argentine midfielder misses an open goal.
A series of calamitous errors saw the ball fall on a plate for Perez six yards out from goal, however he just couldn’t manage to steer it into the back of the net as he slips a side-footed effort wide of the post. It really, really should be 1-0.
Croatia will be much the happier of the two sides with the opening 25 minutes here. Argentina and in particular Nicolas Otamendi have looked very nervous trying to play the ball around at the back and have been let off on more than one occasion.
Lionel Messi has had a quiet opening spell, and has been forced to drop a lot deeper than usual to try and get possession in order to get his side moving in the final third.
FLASH POLL: Is this the worst body language of all-time before a big game?— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 21, 2018
The dude looks stressed out. pic.twitter.com/BMZUZxwCpg
A massive let-off for Argentina as Mario Mandzukic is penalised for a challenge on Nicolas Tagliafico inside the box. The defender was completely disorganised, not seeing the Juventus forward creeping up behind him.
The referee said the striker illegally shoved the defender, but Tagliafico will breath a massive sigh of relief as Mandzukic was clean through on goal with the last line of defence completely breached.
The game has really kicked into life now as it goes from end to end with high intensity. A late push on Enzo Perez causes all sorts of vocal jeers from the Argentine contingent, with the referee not deeming it not to be a foul. It’s feisty.
Danijel Subasic is forced into a smart save at the other end. Enzo Perez pinged a pinpoint cross into the box, but the Croatia goalkeeper snatches the ball quickly — coming from his line as Lionel Messi and Maximiliano Meza stood completely unmarked waiting to strike.
Again! A lofted ball from the right boot of Ivan Rakitic causes all sorts of problems inside the box. He picks out right-back Sime Vrsaljko, who’s volleyed cross is booted away at the very last second. Mario Mandzukic was lying in wait to prod that one home.
Chance! Ooooof Croatia nearly break the deadlock out of no-where. Argentina exposed at the back as Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic snatches a shot which whisked ever so narrowly wide of the bottom corner. Wilfredo Caballero gets a touch to it, and it’s a massive let-off for his side.
A decent spell of early possession for the Argentines inside the opening four minutes. An early opportunity came and went as Nicolas Otamendi released Eduardo Salvio with Croatia at sixes and sevens at back. However the Man City defender’s pass was slightly overhit and bobbled out harmlessly for a goal kick.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway!
Moments to go now!
Unless you’ve been living under a World Cup-resistant rock, you’ll know that the build up to this game around the globe has been monopolised by a focus on Lionel Messi. After Saturday’s missed penalty, the pressure on him to deliver tonight is incredible. Can he do it?
Can we just take a moment for this Argentinian bench, please? Banega, Di Maria, Dybala and Higuain — there’s a quartet that would walk into most starting XIs.
TEAM NEWS: One change to the Croatian side which beat Nigeria — Marcelo Brozovic comes in for Andrej Kramaric.
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Rebic, Perisic, Modric, Mandzukic.
TEAM NEWS: First to Argentina — Jorge Sampaoli has made three changes to the side which drew 1-1 against Iceland last Saturday.
No Angel di Maria, who drops to the bench, and no Paulo Dybala who hasn’t done enough to force his way in, apparently.
Argentina: Caballero, Salvio, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Perez, Mascherano, Meza, Acuna, Messi, Aguero.
Good evening and welcome to The42′s live minute-by-minute coverage of a Group D clash that has an absolutely unmissable feel to it.
Argentina v Croatia kicks off at 7pm in Nizhny Novgorod and if you’re not in front of a TV — and even if you are! — you can follow it all right here.
COMMENTS (22)