45 Mins

12 mins ago

Well, what did we make of that then? It hasn’t been great, let’s be honest. Plenty of nasty challenges and bad defending, but very few moments of quality.

With three points secured in their opening game, you’d have to imagine Croatia would be happy to settle for a point tonight. Argentina, however, badly need a win. Lionel Messi has been quiet after 45 minutes, as has his team.

Tough and scrappy so far.