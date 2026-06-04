Andoni Iraola announced as new Liverpool head coach

LIVERPOOL HAVE APPOINTED Andoni Iraola as their new head coach as they seek to return to the intense, aggressive style which brought them so much success in recent years.

The 43-year-old is understood to have signed a two-year contract, in keeping with his way of operating at former clubs, where he also chose not to agree to long-term deals.

Liverpool considered other candidates, but Iraola emerged as the primary target after the surprise sacking of Arne Slot last weekend and the club moved swiftly to tie up a deal for the former Bournemouth manager, who had already spoken to Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen, and AC Milan.

After sacking Slot, Liverpool expressed a desire to move back towards attacking, high-energy football which had been absent in the Dutchman’s second season and the 43-year-old fits the bill having demonstrated significant progress with the Cherries.

Iraola’s style earned plenty of plaudits and Bournemouth’s sixth-placed finish – securing a first European campaign – proved his methods are effective. That success in the Premier League was one of the factors Liverpool took into account, having previously brought in Slot from Dutch football with no background in English football.

Iraola’s obvious enthusiasm for taking over at Anfield was also welcomed.

We can confirm Andoni Iraola has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season 🤝 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026

“Really excited, really excited. Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world,” he told the club’s website.

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“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.

“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles.

“I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

The Basque flew into Merseyside on a private jet from San Sebastian in his homeland, visiting the club’s AXA training complex and Anfield before returning on the same plane late in the afternoon.

It is believed he wants to bring assistants Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, analyst Tom Webber, and fitness coach Pablo de la Torre with him to the club. Liverpool are currently exploring options regarding the make-up of the backroom team.

Liverpool are understood to have followed Iraola’s career for more than a decade, having once tried to sign him as a player, and have watched his coaching career develop with a degree of admiration.

They believe his established football philosophy fits their desired identity and he has the personality and leadership qualities to thrive at such a high-profile club.

The job he did at Bournemouth, without having huge resources available, in developing players was also noted as that remains a core principle for Liverpool despite their unprecedented £450million spending spree last summer.

He is also seen as providing continuity and his intense, pressing style is more akin to that of Jurgen Klopp’s – notwithstanding the two seasons under Slot, which still brought a second Premier League title in 30 years – while also providing fresh ideas.