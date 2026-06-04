Lowry and McIlroy post under-par first rounds at Memorial Tournament

RORY MCILROY HAD to settle for a one-under-par opening round at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio after more tee trouble saw him drop a shot at the last.

The Masters champion is playing only his sixth regular PGA Tour event of the year at the tournament in Muirfield, which is hosted by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

McIlroy, who tied for seventh place at last month’s ⁠PGA Championship, continues to tailor his schedule to his personal circumstances – with focus soon turning towards the upcoming US Open at ⁠Shinnecock Hills, New York.

McIlroy had gone into the water at the third for a double bogey, but then responded with a run of three birdies to reach the turn at one under.

A hooked tee-shot off the 13th put the 37-year-old out in the deep rough on the left, but a fine recovery saw him able to save par, before a superb approach inside two feet at the 14th then set up another birdie.

McIlroy sent his second shot at the par-five 15th bouncing into the wall of the Nicklaus Club tent and back down a slope, but was able to chip up to the edge of the green and then safely make par.

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The 18th saw the world number two hit another wayward tee-shot off into the left rough, narrowly missing the water, before looking to get up and down. However, he just failed to roll in a seven-foot putt to save his par and signed for a 71.

Shane Lowry also had to recover from a poor start to go one better with a two-under par round of 70.

The Offalyman bogeyed his first two holes before beginning the recovery with a 25-foot birdie putt at the fifth.

A disappointing bogey at the par-five seventh was immediately cancelled out by a brilliant tee shot at the 212-yard eighth hole for birdie.

A fine 260-yard approach brought him back to even par at the 11th before picking up further shots at the 13th and 15th.

He bogeyed 16 and birdied 17 to finish three shots off the early clubhouse lead.

Tommy Fleetwood was in a group of three to set that target at five under alongside American duo Wyndham Clark and JJ Spaun – the 2025 US Open champion.