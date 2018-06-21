'Maradona is light years behind Messi' - Sergio Ramos hits back at Argentina legend

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Spain defender considers a domestic rival at Barcelona to be a better player than an illustrious World Cup winner.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 4:55 PM
Lionel Messi (left) and Diego Maradona.
SERGIO RAMOS HAS hit back at Diego Maradona by claiming Lionel Messi is the best Argentine player in history.

The Spain captain was responding to the 57-year-old who, earlier in the week, said the Real Madrid defender was not as good as his Atletico Madrid rival Diego Godin.

Ramos, 32, was speaking after Spain’s 1-0 win over Iran at the World Cup on Wednesday and made it clear his Barcelona rival was far superior to Maradona.

“In Argentina they know that Maradona is light years away from the best Argentine player in history which, for me, is Lionel Messi,” he said.

Spain’s win moved them joint-top of Group B alongside Portugal with one game left to play in the group stage and Ramos was relaxed about their position.

“They [Iran] went out to waste time, whereas we like to win in a different way,” he said.

“We leave happy. We’ve taken another step forward and now we have to try to top our group, it’s our objective.

“I still think we can improve in all aspects.”

Spain play Morocco in their final group game at the Kaliningrad Stadium on 25 June.

