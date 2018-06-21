This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach

“Manchester United? I heard from them and it made me proud,” said Milan Skriniar.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 4:08 PM
Image: Emilio Andreoli
Image: Emilio Andreoli

INTER DEFENDER MILAN Skriniar has said that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed an interest in signing him this summer.

With the Red Devils in the market for several additions during the current transfer window, their gaze has seemingly drifted towards San Siro.

Mourinho, a former Inter boss, had been hoping that a highly-rated defender on the books in Milan could be lured to Old Trafford and bolster his back line.

Skriniar has admitted to an approach being made, with the 23-year-old Slovak flattered to have been identified as a target for United. He has, however, spent just one season with Inter and intends to stay put for the foreseeable future.

Skinriar told the Slovakian football federation’s official website: “Manchester United? I heard from them and it made me proud. But I’m even happier that Inter decided to reject it and that they believe so much in me.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been credited with holding an interest in Skriniar after seeing him star in Serie A.

One season at Sampdoria earned him a €20 million move to Inter in 2017, with his reputation and price tag having risen again over the last 12 months. Skriniar has, however, sought to end the rumours surrounding a potential summer switch.

He told Pravda in May: “I don’t know about any particular offer, I have no reason to leave, and I don’t think Inter would sell me anyway. I also love the fact that we’ll play in the Champions League, I’m looking forward to it.”

It appears unlikely that Skriniar will be relaxing that stance, with United and Madrid having to turn their attentions elsewhere in the pursuit of a new centre-half.

