Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can arrives in Italy to complete move to Juventus

The German international is finally set to finalise his move to the Serie A champions.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,314 Views 4 Comments
Can arriving at Torino Caselle airport earlier.
Image: Juventus FC


Image: Juventus FC

EMRE CAN HAS arrived in Italy to finalise the terms on his switch to Juventus after Liverpool last week confirmed he would be leaving the Premier League club.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and made 167 appearances — the last of which came in last month’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Juventus have long been linked with the 24-year-old defensive midfielder and he was reported to have agreed a four-year deal with the Serie A champions earlier this week, and will now undergo a medical after landing at Torino Caselle airport.

The acquisition of the German on a free transfer is a significant coup for Juventus, with Can turning down a contract renewal at Anfield to head to Italy.

Liverpool have already moved to bolster their central midfield options, with Fabinho arriving from Monaco for £43.6 million, while Naby Keita will complete his agreed £52.75 million transfer from RB Leipzig on 1 July.

Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent

FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco midfielder play after concussion

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

