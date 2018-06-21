This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent

His future has been in doubt since a brilliant display in the Champions League final.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 942 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4083006

GARETH BALE’S AGENT says Real Madrid must assure the Wales star he will feature more regularly next season if they are to keep him.

Bale threw his future at the club into doubt after last month’s Champions League final win over Liverpool, expressing his unhappiness over a lack of game-time under Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has since left the club, with former Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui in the hot seat for the 2018-19 season.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has suggested Lopetegui will need to find a regular place for the attacker or he could seek to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we’re going,” Barnett told Sky Sports News.

“He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that’s paramount to him.

“I think he’s one of the top three or four players on Earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It’s not about money.

“He wants to win the Ballon d’Or and I think he can.”

Bale scored twice in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev - the first a stunning overhead kick - to help Los Blancos claim a third consecutive Champions League title.

While Barnett insists his client has nothing to prove, he knows that high-profile impact has put him in a strong position.

“I think that goal elevated an interest in him. But we already knew how good he is,” Bale’s agent said.

“He doesn’t need to prove how good he is. It was a magnificent goal and the timing was great too.

“He loves his life in Spain. He has three children, and he’s very happy there. But we have to see. He has to play football.”

FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco midfielder play after concussion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
IRELAND
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
MUNSTER
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup
A little luck could go a long way for Irish provinces as Champions Cup draw sets stall for the season ahead
WORLD CUP 2018
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Ex-Spurs chairman Alan Sugar apologises for 'seriously misjudged' Senegal tweet

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie