This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jon Flanagan joins Steven Gerrard at Rangers following Liverpool exit

Flanagan was released by Liverpool earlier this month, having made his debut for the club in April 2011.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 3:42 PM
57 minutes ago 2,339 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4084126

200618_jon_flanagan_signs_team_hotel_02 Jon Flanagan will make a fresh start at Rangers. Source: Rangers FC

STEVEN GERRARD HAS made former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan his latest signing since taking over as manager at Scottish Premier League club Rangers.

The 25-year-old full-back, who made 51 appearances during an injury-plagued time at Anfield, has signed a two-year deal with the Glasgow outfit.

Having graduated from Liverpool’s academy, Flanagan was released earlier this month by the English Premier League club, for whom he made his first-team debut in April 2011.

“I’m delighted to be here. When I got the call from my agent and then spoke to Stevie [Gerrard], it was a no-brainer for me,” Flanagan told Rangers TV.

“The size of the club and what the fans are about – I’m just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show the fans what I’m all about.

“I played with the manager at Liverpool, and he was a big part of me coming here. I obviously know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-TOTTENHAM Steven Gerrard celebrates with Flanagan after Liverpool's win over Tottenham in March 2014. Source: AFP/Getty Images

“I can’t wait [to get started] and I am so excited. I just want to get going. I am buzzing and I want to show all the fans what I am about and put Rangers back up there.”

He added: “I think this is a fresh start and I think it’s a platform for me just to build on. The past is the past and this is now time for a fresh start, and that is at Rangers and I can’t wait to get going.”

Flanagan, who has also spent time on loan at Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in the past two seasons, was capped by England in a friendly against Ecuador in 2014.

In January, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Mile the man again as Australia battle back to stay alive in Group C

World Cup referee ‘strongly refutes’ claims he asked for Ronaldo’s jersey at half-time

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
Mousa Dembele will not join a Spurs rival
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Brazilian midfielder completes €53 million Man United move
Sampdoria chief confirms midfielder's imminent €30m Arsenal transfer
MUNSTER
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie