Jon Flanagan joins Steven Gerrard at Rangers following Liverpool exit

Jon Flanagan will make a fresh start at Rangers. Source: Rangers FC

STEVEN GERRARD HAS made former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan his latest signing since taking over as manager at Scottish Premier League club Rangers.

The 25-year-old full-back, who made 51 appearances during an injury-plagued time at Anfield, has signed a two-year deal with the Glasgow outfit.

Having graduated from Liverpool’s academy, Flanagan was released earlier this month by the English Premier League club, for whom he made his first-team debut in April 2011.

“I’m delighted to be here. When I got the call from my agent and then spoke to Stevie [Gerrard], it was a no-brainer for me,” Flanagan told Rangers TV.

“The size of the club and what the fans are about – I’m just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show the fans what I’m all about.

“I played with the manager at Liverpool, and he was a big part of me coming here. I obviously know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well.

Steven Gerrard celebrates with Flanagan after Liverpool's win over Tottenham in March 2014. Source: AFP/Getty Images

“I can’t wait [to get started] and I am so excited. I just want to get going. I am buzzing and I want to show all the fans what I am about and put Rangers back up there.”

He added: “I think this is a fresh start and I think it’s a platform for me just to build on. The past is the past and this is now time for a fresh start, and that is at Rangers and I can’t wait to get going.”

Flanagan, who has also spent time on loan at Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in the past two seasons, was capped by England in a friendly against Ecuador in 2014.

In January, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 40 hours of unpaid work.