This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time

Fifa has leapt to the defence of referee Mark Geiger, who took charge of Portugal’s game with Morocco last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 2:18 PM
38 minutes ago 1,476 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4083931
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

REFEREE MARK GEIGER has “strongly refuted” claims he asked for the shirt of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo at half-time of the clash with Morocco on Wednesday.

The allegation was made by Morocco midfielder Nordin Amrabat after a game in which American official Geiger made a number of calls that were questioned by the north Africans.

Amrabat told Dutch television station NOS: “I do not know what he is used to but he was very impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo and I hear from [Portugal defender] Pepe that he asked Ronaldo in the first half if he could have his shirt.

“What are we talking about? At the World Cup? It’s not a circus here.”

Fifa responded by backing Geiger and expressing their disappointment at Amrabat’s outburst.

In a statement it said: “It is with regret and disappointment that, following yesterday’s Group B game between Portugal and Morocco, Fifa has learnt of reports in the media concerning the referee Mark Geiger.

“It has been claimed that Mr Geiger asked for the shirt of the captain of Portugal during the half-time interval.

“Mr Geiger strongly refutes those claims and categorically states that such a request was not made.

“FIFA unequivocally condemns the allegations supposedly made by a member of the Moroccan team.

“Fifa referees are under clear instructions with regard to their behaviour and relationship with the teams at the World Cup in Russia and it can be confirmed that Mr Geiger has acted in an exemplary and professional manner as an appointed match official.

“Fifa would like to remind teams of their duty to respect all principles of Fair Play.”

Morocco coach Herve Renard singled out Geiger in his post-match press conference, although stopped short of criticising him directly.

However, it was clear the Frenchman thought Ronaldo’s fourth-minute header, which turned out to be the only goal, should have been ruled out while Geiger also turned away a number of confident penalty appeals from Morocco.

Renard said: “I’d like you [the media] to be honest. Have a good look at the corner when Portugal scored and have a good look at what their number three is doing and write the truth.

“It’s not up to me to comment on refereeing, I would ask you to have a look at the replays, the slow-motion clips, because a foul should have been seen and there should have been a free-kick.

“It was missed and Ronaldo appears. If I criticise referees I will be punished so the only thing you should write is we are very proud of our performance.”

The defeat meant Morocco became the first team to be eliminated from World Cup 2018.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Eriksen gives Martin O’Neill flashbacks in ITV studio with sweet strike against Australia

Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
World Cup referee 'strongly refutes' claims he asked for Ronaldo's jersey at half-time
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Can Ronaldo drag workmanlike Portugal to World Cup glory?
Can Ronaldo drag workmanlike Portugal to World Cup glory?
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 85th international goal
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
MUNSTER
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie