Eriksen gives Martin O'Neill flashbacks in ITV studio with sweet strike against Australia

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN’S LETHAL left foot almost single-handedly ended Ireland’s World Cup dreams, and the Denmark schemer has continued his prolific goalscoring form in Russia.

After an opening game win over Peru, Denmark knew victory over Australia this afternoon would have gone along way to securing a place in the knockout stages, and they made the perfect start courtesy of their star man.

With just seven minutes on the clock, Nicolai Jorgensen beautifully teed up Eriksen just inside the area and the Tottenham midfielder did the rest, unleashing a sweet half-volley past goalkeeper Maty Ryan and into the roof of the net.

With that strike, Eriksen has now been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 15 appearances for Denmark (13 goals, five assists), which of course includes that hat-trick at the Aviva Stadium last November.

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill was on punditry duty in the ITV studio, and while praising Eriksen pre-match, he will not have enjoyed the reminder of the Dane’s brilliance.

But Denmark’s bright start was undone by a controversial penalty awarded by the referee after consulting with VAR, as he deemed Yussuf Poulsen to have deliberately handled the ball in the area.

Australia skipper Mile Jedinak stepped up to convert from the spot for the second game in a row — and despite both sides creating goalscoring chances after the break, that’s how it finished.

