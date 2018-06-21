This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home

Germany need to beat Sweden on Saturday after a shock defeat to Mexico.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 12:35 PM
38 minutes ago 2,077 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4083681
The midfielder speaking to the media in Sochi today.
Image: Getty Images
The midfielder speaking to the media in Sochi today.
The midfielder speaking to the media in Sochi today.
Image: Getty Images

SAMI KHEDIRA TURNED down a reporter’s offer of flight passes to take him and his Germany team-mates home from the World Cup in Russia, insisting they would not be needed until after the final.

Germany are in a precarious position in Group F after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening game on Sunday, but Khedira said Joachim Low’s squad remain confident of progressing to the knockout stages.

Die Mannschaft face Sweden on Saturday before their final group game against South Korea on Wednesday and Juventus midfielder Khedira rejected suggestions that their campaign could be over after just two matches.

When a Swedish reporter cheekily handed him tickets for flights back to Germany, claiming he would need them after the defending champions lose on Saturday ,Khedira said: “We don’t need it. We don’t want to go back home. We are thinking to win this game.

“After this bad start, we know that it’s super difficult, but we know that we are a strong team. We analysed the game, we saw Sweden play and we are sure that we are winning this game.

“I think we’ll need them [plane tickets] on the 16 July.”

Khedira’s sentiments were echoed by Germany team-mate Timo Werner, who said it was better for the team to have lost their opening game than hit poor form later in the competition.

Werner played as a lone striker against Mexico, before being replaced four minutes from time by Julian Brandt.

“Of course we can still win the World Cup,” Werner told Bundesliga.com. “We are Germany and we want to win every game.

“Things like this can happen, you can lose a game, but you have to show a reaction as quickly as possible and find the best way forward.

“It is better to lose the first game than the fourth or fifth. Spain lost their first match at the World Cup in South Africa [to Switzerland] and ended up being champions. Now what we have to do is win the next match against Sweden.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of ‘hiding up front’

Pochettino hails England captain Kane as ‘the best striker in the world’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
ENGLAND
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
MUNSTER
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie