This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'

“That is the complete player, that is somebody who can change and evolve as the game is being played.”

By AFP Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,727 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4083371

ENGLAND SKIPPER HARRY Kane displays the same level of passion as Diego Maradona, the man who singlehandedly destroyed English hopes in the 1986 World Cup, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says.

Kane’s double on Monday secured England a 2-1 win over Tunisia in their World Cup opener to put Gareth Southgate’s side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Tunisia v England - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group G - Volgograd Arena Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the winner for England against Tunisia. Source: Adam Davy

Pochettino, who Kane has flourished under since the Argentinian took over at the helm in 2014, told The Sun that the striker sets as inspirational an example as Maradona did.

“I think of Diego Maradona, Ossie Ardiles, players like this, who I know loved being away with their country,” said 46-year-old Pochettino. “It is something special and Harry has created that with England. He loves Tottenham — but he has a real passion with England also.”

Maradona remains a controversial figure in England due to his ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 quarter-final — he added a sublime second to see his country to a 2-1 defeat of the English and they went on to lift the trophy.

Pochettino — who did not have an enjoyable 2002 World Cup, conceding the penalty in the 1-0 loss to England, with Argentina going out at the group stage — says Kane’s dedication to his country is rubbing off on the other players.

“Harry loves going with the national team. I can see the players are starting to feel this connection with England,” said Pochettino. “It doesn’t always happen — but it is happening with this group of players. They have the passion for it.”

Pochettino, who admitted he ran round his Ibiza hotel room ‘like an England fan’ celebrating when Kane scored his second, says the Spurs star deserves to be put on the same level as Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain: Mauricio Pochettino presents a book Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino. Source: Ukko Images

“To be talked about in the same breath as Cristiano is something special,” said Pochettino. “But that is how people are talking about Harry now. For me, he is already the best striker in the world.

“He is not just a finisher. He can drop off, he can influence, he can read games, he can adapt to different tactics and formations. That is the complete player, that is somebody who can change and evolve as the game is being played.”

Kane — whose goals made up for his disappointing Euro 2016 when he failed to score — had said prior to the finals that this England side would be united.

Two of the so-called golden generation Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard have claimed England’s hopes at previous finals were holed in the water because players took club rivalries into the national squad.

© – AFP, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can arrives in Italy to complete move to Juventus

Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Hazard plays down Lukaku criticism after accusing striker of 'hiding up front'
Pochettino hails England captain Kane as 'the best striker in the world'
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Swedish journalist hands Sami Khedira a boarding pass for early flight home
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
IRELAND
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
ENGLAND
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
MUNSTER
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie