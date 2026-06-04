13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s).
Subs:
16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)
17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
20. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)
21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)
22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
23. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)
24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
25. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
26. Pádraig Power (Blarney)
Meanwhile, Niall Ó Ceallacháin has announced three changes to the Dublin team that defeated Kilkenny for Saturday’s Leinster final against Galway (Croke Park, 6pm – RTÉ2).
Eoghan O’Donnell and Liam Rushe, who were late withdrawals against the Cats, are included at corner-back and centre-back respectively. Conor McHugh and John Bellew, who started in their places, are listed on the bench.
Liam Rushe and Niall Ó Ceallacháin. James Lawlor / INPHO
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
In attack, Darragh Power gets the nod at wing-forward instead of David Purcell.
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Having been a late addition against Kilkenny, John Hetherton continues at full-forward.
After an extended injury layoff, Na Fianna’s Seán Currie comes onto the bench alongside Andrew Dunphy and Brendan Kenny. Ollie Gaffney, Paddy Dunleavy, and Dara Purcell miss out.
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Captain Fitzgibbon out as Cork name team for Munster final; three changes for Dublin
LAST UPDATE | 22 mins ago
BEN O’CONNOR HAS named an unchanged Cork team for Sunday’s Munster final against Limerick (SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm – RTÉ2).
Captain Darragh Fitzgibbon misses out due to his ongoing recovery from appendix surgery, meaning Mark Coleman captains a side bidding to retain their title.
The only switch to the matchday panel from their 16-point dismissal of Clare sees Declan Dalton drop out of the 26. The Fr O’Neills forward picked up an injury at training on Tuesday.
He is replaced by Brian Roche, who hasn’t featured since January as he worked his way back from an ankle injury.
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain).
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton),
10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)
13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s).
Subs:
Meanwhile, Niall Ó Ceallacháin has announced three changes to the Dublin team that defeated Kilkenny for Saturday’s Leinster final against Galway (Croke Park, 6pm – RTÉ2).
Eoghan O’Donnell and Liam Rushe, who were late withdrawals against the Cats, are included at corner-back and centre-back respectively. Conor McHugh and John Bellew, who started in their places, are listed on the bench.
Liam Rushe and Niall Ó Ceallacháin. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
In attack, Darragh Power gets the nod at wing-forward instead of David Purcell.
Having been a late addition against Kilkenny, John Hetherton continues at full-forward.
After an extended injury layoff, Na Fianna’s Seán Currie comes onto the bench alongside Andrew Dunphy and Brendan Kenny. Ollie Gaffney, Paddy Dunleavy, and Dara Purcell miss out.
Dublin
1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)
2. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)
8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)
10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)
13. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)
Subs:
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