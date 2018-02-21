  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 22 February, 2018
Ex-Celtic youngster makes loan move to Sligo Rovers

21-year-old defender Calum Waters has joined the Bit O’Red from Kilmarnock.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 11:08 PM
2 hours ago 1,608 Views No Comments
SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced a deal to bring Scottish left-back Calum Waters to the club on a short-term loan.

The 21-year-old defender arrives from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, having come through Celtic’s academy before moving on to Alloa Athletic.

And former Scotland U19 international Waters says he is hoping to force his way into manager Gerard Lyttle’s first-team plans over the next four months.

“It’s good to get out and get games,” Waters told the club’s website. “It’s good experience and the League of Ireland has shown itself to be a platform for players to show what they are about.

“It has been a bit stop-start at Kilmarnock so joining Sligo will hopefully help me get a consistent run in a team. I’m the type of player that fights for every ball and gets up and down the line all game.

“It’s ideal that there are 20+ games to be played in my spell here. There’ll be other players trying to get in the team but I’ll be pushing to start as many as I can.”

Lyttle added: “It’s another signing that comes with terrific pedigree. Left-back was obviously a problematic position given Regan Donelon had no competition. We wanted to get another player in that area to strengthen the squad.

“The injury last weekend to Regan shows what can happen. While he should be back in the next week or two, we want more than one player per position as we said.

Calum has come through the leagues after leaving Celtic to get back to the top flight and played some games with Kilmarnock in the Premiership this season. That’s a very good level. He has that hunger – as shown in going to the two clubs and being in the league team of the season at Alloa to get that move.

“He joins us now with his ambition to be a regular with Kilmarnock in the future. He has great energy and will attack from left-back when the opportunity arises which is what we want.”

‘I understand pundits and ex-players in the media have to make a name for themselves’

James McClean’s brother Patrick signs for Sligo Rovers

