  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I understand pundits and ex-players in the media have to make a name for themselves'

Ireland’s James McClean believes some analysts ‘have to be controversial to get noticed’.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 7:52 PM
6 hours ago 9,017 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3864502
McClean at the launch of Red Bull’s five-a-side tournament, Neymar Jr’s Five, today.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
McClean at the launch of Red Bull’s five-a-side tournament, Neymar Jr’s Five, today.
McClean at the launch of Red Bull’s five-a-side tournament, Neymar Jr’s Five, today.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT WAS IMMEDIATELY evident just how gutted James McClean felt after Ireland missed out on a place at this summer’s World Cup finals.

As the final whistle went at Lansdowne Road back in November — resigning Martin O’Neill to his biggest competitive defeat as an international manager — the winger could be seen, inconsolably in tears, as he trudged off the pitch.

Three months have passed since that heartbreaking result against the Danes, so McClean has had plenty of time to reflect on it.

“It is difficult because that night hurt, it hurt deep for a very long time,” the West Brom player said, speaking in Dublin today. “The joys of club football is that there is always next week to put that right and get over the pain of it.

“In international football… that was back in November and we have to wait until March before we have another game. Nothing is going to put that right unless we qualify for World Cup, which will hopefully happen in my playing career.”

The current RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year has become an integral part of the Ireland team under O’Neill, and his winning goals in Vienna and Cardiff will live long in the minds of fans.

It comes as little surprise then, that McClean was happy to learn his fellow Derry man had signed a new two-year deal last month after turning down the chance to take over at Stoke City.

I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s staying on,” he added. “He has been great for my career — at club and international level. Not only that, he has been great for Ireland.

“The way he got criticised after the Denmark game… I think his record is underrated because if you look at it, we qualified for the Euros from a very tough group. We got to the last-16 and we were narrowly beaten by France. One or two fine margins in that game and we qualify for the quarter-finals.”

When asked it he believes criticism of O’Neill was over-the-top after the 5-1 play-off loss, McClean replied:

“100%. A lot of it was uncalled for. But I understand pundits and ex-players in the media have to make a name for themselves, and they feel they have to be controversial to get noticed.

Seamus Coleman and James McClean dejected after the match The winger is comforted by Seamus Coleman after the defeat to Denmark. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With no major tournament to look forward to, the Boys in Green begin a series of friendly matches with the trip to Turkey next month, before the new Nations League pits them against recent foes Denmark and Wales in the autumn.

Supporters may struggle to get excited about the upcoming games after the extreme highs and lows of past three years, but McClean feels they can prove worthwhile exercises.

“With wins comes confidence and belief,” he said, laying out his objectives in a green shirt for 2018. ”We’ll try to get as many wins as possible and take that forward into the European [Championship] campaign. When you step out onto a football pitch, you just want to win every game.”

Daryl Murphy and Wes Hoolahan have recently announced their international retirements and others are likely to follow, meaning there will be spots to the fill in the squad. According to McClean, those currently on the fringes should be desperate to make the step up.

Obviously, everyone wants to play,” he said. “Putting on the green jersey and playing for your country is an amazing feeling. There are probably a few lads who have had to bide their time because the lads you just mentioned [Murphy and Hoolahan] were ahead of them in the pecking order.

“I’d say there are a few lads chomping at the bit now as they are ready to play their part and that can only be a positive thing.”

James McClean launched Neymar Jr’s Five, Red Bull’s unique five-a-side football tournament for men and women, in Dublin today. The tournament is a fun, fast-paced and technical game that gives young Irish male and female footballers (16-25 yrs.) the opportunity to represent Ireland at the World Final in Brazil this summer. To participate in the regional qualifiers this February, teams of five to seven players must register at www.neymarjrsfive.com and select their preferred qualifier in either Dublin, Limerick, Belfast, Galway, Cork or Carlow with more qualifiers to be added in the coming weeks

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

James McClean’s brother Patrick signs for Sligo Rovers

Experienced Nigerian striker is Dundalk’s newest addition for 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
No Paul Pogba in Man United starting XI for crucial Champions League encounter
FOOTBALL
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
IRELAND
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
7 reasons we're delighted Michael D Higgins wants 7 more years
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
SIX NATIONS
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Still no room for McKinley as Conor O'Shea names Italy team to face France
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
RTÃ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
RTÉ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
Stunning Fred free-kick sees Shakhtar stage second-half comeback against Roma
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie