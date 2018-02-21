'I understand pundits and ex-players in the media have to make a name for themselves'

IT WAS IMMEDIATELY evident just how gutted James McClean felt after Ireland missed out on a place at this summer’s World Cup finals.

As the final whistle went at Lansdowne Road back in November — resigning Martin O’Neill to his biggest competitive defeat as an international manager — the winger could be seen, inconsolably in tears, as he trudged off the pitch.

Three months have passed since that heartbreaking result against the Danes, so McClean has had plenty of time to reflect on it.

“It is difficult because that night hurt, it hurt deep for a very long time,” the West Brom player said, speaking in Dublin today. “The joys of club football is that there is always next week to put that right and get over the pain of it.

“In international football… that was back in November and we have to wait until March before we have another game. Nothing is going to put that right unless we qualify for World Cup, which will hopefully happen in my playing career.”

The current RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year has become an integral part of the Ireland team under O’Neill, and his winning goals in Vienna and Cardiff will live long in the minds of fans.

It comes as little surprise then, that McClean was happy to learn his fellow Derry man had signed a new two-year deal last month after turning down the chance to take over at Stoke City.

I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s staying on,” he added. “He has been great for my career — at club and international level. Not only that, he has been great for Ireland.

“The way he got criticised after the Denmark game… I think his record is underrated because if you look at it, we qualified for the Euros from a very tough group. We got to the last-16 and we were narrowly beaten by France. One or two fine margins in that game and we qualify for the quarter-finals.”

When asked it he believes criticism of O’Neill was over-the-top after the 5-1 play-off loss, McClean replied:

“100%. A lot of it was uncalled for. But I understand pundits and ex-players in the media have to make a name for themselves, and they feel they have to be controversial to get noticed.

The winger is comforted by Seamus Coleman after the defeat to Denmark. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With no major tournament to look forward to, the Boys in Green begin a series of friendly matches with the trip to Turkey next month, before the new Nations League pits them against recent foes Denmark and Wales in the autumn.

Supporters may struggle to get excited about the upcoming games after the extreme highs and lows of past three years, but McClean feels they can prove worthwhile exercises.

“With wins comes confidence and belief,” he said, laying out his objectives in a green shirt for 2018. ”We’ll try to get as many wins as possible and take that forward into the European [Championship] campaign. When you step out onto a football pitch, you just want to win every game.”

Daryl Murphy and Wes Hoolahan have recently announced their international retirements and others are likely to follow, meaning there will be spots to the fill in the squad. According to McClean, those currently on the fringes should be desperate to make the step up.

Obviously, everyone wants to play,” he said. “Putting on the green jersey and playing for your country is an amazing feeling. There are probably a few lads who have had to bide their time because the lads you just mentioned [Murphy and Hoolahan] were ahead of them in the pecking order.

“I’d say there are a few lads chomping at the bit now as they are ready to play their part and that can only be a positive thing.”

James McClean launched Neymar Jr’s Five, Red Bull’s unique five-a-side football tournament for men and women, in Dublin today. The tournament is a fun, fast-paced and technical game that gives young Irish male and female footballers (16-25 yrs.) the opportunity to represent Ireland at the World Final in Brazil this summer. To participate in the regional qualifiers this February, teams of five to seven players must register at www.neymarjrsfive.com and select their preferred qualifier in either Dublin, Limerick, Belfast, Galway, Cork or Carlow with more qualifiers to be added in the coming weeks

