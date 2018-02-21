Experienced Nigerian striker is Dundalk's newest addition for 2018

DUNDALK HAVE BOLSTERED their attacking options ahead of Friday nightâ€™s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

The Lilywhites, who started their campaign with a goalless draw at home to Bray Wanderers last weekend, announced the signing of Marco Tagbajumi this afternoon.

The Nigerian-born striker heads to Oriel Park on a one-year contract, pending international clearance.

Over the last decade, Tagbajumi has gained experience of playing in Portugal, Cyprus, Thailand and â€” most recently â€” Norway.Â Last December he featured forÂ LillestrÃ¸m as they recorded a 3-2 win over Sarpsborg in the Norwegian Cup final.

The 29-year-old, who is Stephen Kennyâ€™s ninth new signing for the 2018 season, is set to compete with the likes of fellow new additions Patrick Hoban, Ronan Murray and Sam Byrne for a place in the Dundalk attack.