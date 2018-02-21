  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wembley-bound Delaney highlights possibilities on offer from League of Ireland

“Guys like that who come back at that age, the opportunity here is massive if they can hold their heads.”

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,148 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3862786

JOHN CAULFIELD HAS expressed his delight at witnessing the involvement of a member of his double-winning squad in Rochdale’s stunning FA Cup draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cork City manager also agrees that Ryan Delaney’s achievement with his new club provides further evidence of how effective the League of Ireland can be in acting as a platform for Irish players aiming to launch their careers in England.

Britain Soccer FA Cup Ryan Delaney celebrates after Rochdale's draw with Tottenham, as Harry Kane looks on. Source: Rui Vieira

Delaney played all 90 minutes for Rochdale as they managed to hold the Premier League giants to a 2-2 draw at Spotland on Sunday, after Steve Davies equalised in the third minute of added time to cancel out Harry Kane’s 88th-minute penalty.

The teams will have to meet again in a replay at Wembley a week from today, with the winners advancing to face Swansea City or Sheffield Wednesday in the quarter-finals.

The result was the latest landmark in what has been a remarkable 12 months for Delaney, who made his Cork City debut a year ago this week. The 21-year-old defender moved to Leeside on loan from Burton Albion and played a key role for John Caulfield’s side as they ended 2017 as Premier Division and FAI Cup winners.

Delaney moved to Burton from Wexford Youths in the summer of 2016, but he had been unable to make a first-team breakthrough at the English Championship club before being sent back to the SSE Airtricity League on a temporary deal.

He made 49 appearances in total last season, during which he also won President’s Cup and Munster Senior Cup medals, as well as making his debut for the Republic of Ireland at U21 level. The Wexford native was named SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month last May and he was also included in the PFAI Team of the Year.

After returning to Burton in January, he was snapped up by Rochdale on a two-and-a-half-year deal and has become a regular starter on the left side of their back three. The Greater Manchester club are fighting against relegation from League One, but they’ll be hoping their shock result against Tottenham can act as a catalyst for a revival.

Caulfield is full of praise for Delaney for grasping the opportunity that was presented to him to play first-team football in Cork, which has allowed him to kickstart his career instead of remaining in Burton and having to be content with reserve team football.

“If [Ryan] didn’t come here, there’s no chance that he’d be where he is now. Absolutely. We’re delighted for him. It was great for them to get the equaliser,” Caulfield said, ahead of Cork City’s Premier Division clash with Waterford this Friday night.

“But to be fair to Ryan, even when he came in last year, he was a fantastic person, great attitude, really wanted it, and whether he was going to be here with Cork City for another two or three years or not, he was giving himself every opportunity to be the best he could be.

Ryan Delaney and Alan Bennett celebrate Delaney with Alan Bennett after Cork City were crowned 2017 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“You admire a guy like that. Guys like that who come back at that age, the opportunity here is massive if they can hold their heads. But unfortunately too many of them don’t apply themselves in the right way.”

Caulfield added: “The biggest problem with a lot of young players who come back from England is that they don’t have the attitude, because they feel they’re better than what they are. They get lost and they never come again.

“We’ve had several examples of guys that have come out of England at 19, 20, 21, and in lots of cases people have told them that they’ve failed, that they haven’t made it. Before their careers even start, they’re gone.

“Not only is that all over Ireland, it’s all over Cork. This is always the challenge when you bring fellas in from England. They underestimate the standard that’s here.”

Caulfield cited Danny Kane as another player who could follow Ryan Delaney’s example. The Dublin-born defender, an Ireland U21 team-mate of Delaney’s, has joined Cork City this season after being released by Huddersfield Town.

“There’s no guarantees,” Caulfield said. “You have to be able to step up to the mark. You have to be able to run through a wall. You have to have the attitude and make sure that you can deliver when you come back.

“You can only give fellas the environment to do that. After that it’s up to themselves. That’s what, unfortunately, a lot of them don’t even come through. Ryan is a great case in point and hopefully we’ll have more of those guys.”

As Rochdale fight to avoid the drop to League Two, Ryan Delaney’s footballing mission is far from accomplished. But having won a league and cup double at home in Ireland, and with a trip to Wembley to come in seven days’ time, the young defender has made remarkable progress in the last year as a result of his return to the SSE Airtricity League.

Cork City sign ‘exciting’ 18-year-old attacking talent on loan from Preston

Former Ireland U21 international joins Shamrock Rovers from Fulham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie