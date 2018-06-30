This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'

Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez believes “small details” will determine the outcome of their clash with England.

By AFP Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,039 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4101476
Carlos Sanchez celebrates after Colombia's win over Senegal.
Image: Martin Meissner
Carlos Sanchez celebrates after Colombia's win over Senegal.
Carlos Sanchez celebrates after Colombia's win over Senegal.
Image: Martin Meissner

COLOMBIA DEFENDER CARLOS Sanchez has insisted the South American side are not favourites against England, “the country that invented football”, when they meet in the World Cup last-16 on Tuesday.

England coach Gareth Southgate rested eight first-choice players in the last group match against Belgium, which they lost 1-0, setting up a meeting with the South Americans rather than the lower-ranked Japan.

The result also meant England avoided the tougher top half of the draw, which features heavyweights including Brazil and France.

The winner of the match between England and Colombia in Moscow will play whoever comes out on top in the clash between Switzerland and Sweden — but first England have to overcome the quarter-finalists from the last World Cup.

“We’re not the favourites, we’re playing against the country that invented football,” said 32-year-old Espanyol midfielder Sanchez.

“But we have our own weapons and once the game starts the only thing that matters is on the pitch. Matches like this are won by small details. Colombia fear no one now.”

The Colombia camp are crossing their fingers over the fitness of James Rodriguez, the top-scorer at the World Cup four years ago, who limped off in their last group match against Senegal with what appeared to be a recurrence of a groin injury. Sanchez gave no update on his readiness for the match.

“James is a great player but I am sure that if he doesn’t play there will be other players who can make a difference,” he said. “Each one of us here is prepared and ready to play and whoever plays will do their best.”

England striker Harry Kane was rested in the Belgium defeat but is still top of the goalscoring charts in Russia, with five goals in two matches. However, Sanchez said it would be foolish for Colombia to focus too much on the Tottenham man.

“Harry Kane is an emblematic player who has demonstrated his quality at this World Cup but we are not only facing him, we’re playing against the whole England team, who have a lot of key players,” said Sanchez, who knows English football well, having spent two seasons with Aston Villa from 2014 to 2016.

© – AFP, 2018

Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup

Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
HURLING
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
ENGLAND
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Colombia coach wary of confident England in last 16
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
‘I was at rock bottom and a friend got me a job in a supermarket. I got the call to say that I failed the drugs test’
Dramatic 92nd-minute winner sees Dundalk leapfrog Cork into top spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie