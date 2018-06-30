This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina

He’s back in the saddle.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 4:17 PM
2 hours ago 1,991 Views 3 Comments
Argentina great Diego Maradona
Argentina great Diego Maradona
Argentina great Diego Maradona

DIEGO MARADONA BOUNCED back from his health scare to watch Argentina take on France in the last 16 of the World Cup and was seen waving and blowing kisses to fans.

The Albiceleste great was given medical treatment following Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Nigeria in their final game in Group D, during which he was seen making an offensive gesture amid exuberant celebrations.

FIFA urged Maradona to behave in a “respectful manner” after the game, while the 57-year-old denied reports he had been rushed to hospital.

In an interview with Telesur, Maradona said: “I want to let the whole world know that I’m more alive than ever.”

Angel Di Maria screamer drags Argentina level with France at the break

