Angel Di Maria screamer drags Argentina level with France at the break

ARGENTINA’S HERO FROM their 2-1 victory over Nigeria turned villain not long after kick-off in their last-16 tie with France, but where Marcos Rojo bailed his side out the last day, Angel Di Maria has spared him his blushes today.

Trailing 1-0 to an Antoine Griezmann penalty following Rojo’s foul on the marauding Kylian Mbappe, the scrappy South Americans were hanging tough but struggling to piece together anything especially coherent in search of an equaliser.

Seemingly left with no alternative, Angel Di Maria chose the nuclear option.

GOAL Argentina#FRA 1-1 ARG



What a hit from Angel di Maria! One of the goals of the tournament. Game on!





It’s 1-1 at the break.

