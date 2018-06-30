16 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of today’s last-16 clash between France and Argentina. The knockout stages have finally arrived and what a game to kick us off.

Argentina have been an absolute mess throughout the World Cup so far but managed to claw themselves to this stage by sheer desire and a late, great Marcos Rojo winner in the dying stages against Nigeria.

Lionel Messi finally arrived with one of the goals of the tournament against Nigeria. If the Barcelona star puts up a similar performance against an uninspiring French side he could well win the game on his own.

This is going to be great.