France and Argentina go head-to-head at the Kazan Arena as the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup get underway.
Liveblog
So, today’s teams will line out as…
France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernández, Kanté, Pogba, Mbappé, Griezmann, Matuidi, Giroud.
Argentina: Armani, Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Mascherano, E Pérez, Banega, Pavón, Messi, Di María.
#FRAARG // FORMATIONS— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018
Thoughts on these teams? pic.twitter.com/zrwPqShAj0
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of today’s last-16 clash between France and Argentina. The knockout stages have finally arrived and what a game to kick us off.
Argentina have been an absolute mess throughout the World Cup so far but managed to claw themselves to this stage by sheer desire and a late, great Marcos Rojo winner in the dying stages against Nigeria.
Lionel Messi finally arrived with one of the goals of the tournament against Nigeria. If the Barcelona star puts up a similar performance against an uninspiring French side he could well win the game on his own.
This is going to be great.
