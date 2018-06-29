This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash

The Tottenham goalkeeper is aware the Argentina star has the ability to send Les Bleus out of the World Cup.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jun 2018, 4:29 PM
41 minutes ago 668 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4099868
Messi opened his World Cup account against Nigeria on Tuesday evening.
Messi opened his World Cup account against Nigeria on Tuesday evening.
Messi opened his World Cup account against Nigeria on Tuesday evening.

HUGO LLORIS ADMITS Lionel Messi can “decide the fate of the match” if he raises his game in Argentina’s World Cup last-16 match against France.

Messi offered Argentina fans a tantalising moment of brilliance with his goal as Jorge Sampaoli’s men beat Nigeria 2-1 to avoid a group-stage exit.

Lloris, who earned his 100th cap against Peru before being rested for the match against Denmark, suggested France will take collective responsibility for keeping the Barcelona star in check, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

“We are preparing to play in a last-16 game against Argentina, so we have to be at our top level,” he told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match.

“We’ve studied their group games, which gives us an indication, but we know players like Messi can step up his own level and decide the fate of the match, as he does with Argentina and Barcelona.

“We need collective answers, to give it our all individually and collectively. We need to be outstanding to go ahead.”

He added: “Argentina have a lot to prove. They’ve had difficult times and still qualified. I’m sure they feel like going much further in the competition.

“They’ve won the World Cup in the past so it will be a big, difficult match and we’ll have to step up our level.”

France v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia French captain Hugo Lloris during his side's victory over Peru. Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Lloris refused to be drawn on comparisons between the talismanic Messi and France’s prodigious winger Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe scored France’s winner in their 1-0 victory over Peru and Lloris said he expected the 19-year-old to shine against Argentina.

“Messi is unique, you can’t compare anyone to him,” said Lloris.

“Kylian has huge quality and potential, he’s fast, explosive and needs space.

“I think [against Argentina] he’ll have more space than the first three matches and as we go on in the competition the level will step up and will have less room for mistakes.

“Mbappe has the potential to make the difference in difficult moments.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Russian media enjoying ‘told you so’ moment with conspicuous absence of hooliganism

Big Marouane Fellaini signs two-year contract extension with Manchester United

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
Russian media enjoying 'told you so' moment with conspicuous absence of hooliganism
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton capture â¬18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
Southampton capture €18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny lad'
'The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny lad'
'I was literally contemplating: "Do I want to be here anymore? Do I want to be alive?'"
It's a family affair! Kenny Shiels' son joins him at Derry City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie