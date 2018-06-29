This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russian media enjoying 'told you so' moment with conspicuous absence of hooliganism

The FSB reportedly issued an ultimatum to hooligan ring-leaders before the tournament.

By AFP Friday 29 Jun 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,108 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4098495

HOOLIGANS HAVE BEEN conspicuously absent from the World Cup and Russia’s sense of vindication is palpable.

The clashes between English and Russian followers in Marseille during Euro 2016 was still a major talking point in the run-up to the biggest event in sport.

Euro 2016 soccer tournament Police use a water cannon to quell fighting in Marseille in 2016. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Violence and security concerns became a recurring theme of media coverage in the build-up to the tournament and few things incensed Vladimir Putin’s Moscow more than another retelling of the chairs thrown and punches landed in Marseille.

The group stage has now passed and, save for acceptably raucous fans, there has been nothing approaching the chaos of Euro 2016.

However, some things have gone wrong:

Argentina got fined after its supporters pounced on a Croatia rival and kicked him while he was down in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Three England fans were banned for performing an anti-Semitic song in a Volgograd pub. And several female TV reporters have been groped and sexually harassed while doing their job. But the host nation has emerged largely unblemished and Russia feels the naysayers are being proven wrong. This is Russia’s “told you so” moment — and state media are relishing every minute of it.

“The British press used ‘those scary Russians’ to frighten its fans so much ahead of the World Cup that most of them decided to stay home,” Channel One television said in a typical evening news broadcast.

Russia Soccer WCup WCup Security Mounted police patrol the Germany v Mexico group stage match. Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko

“Now it looks like the fans who did come are no longer reading the English papers.”

Vesti television said all the good news coming out of Russia “is probably especially difficult for Western politicians to hear.”

Most outlets had actually stopped predicting a World Cup bloodbath by the final months of preparations. Various hooligans told Western reporters that the Kremlin had been using a carrot-and-stick approach to ensure Russia was not embarrassed with the world watching.

The feared FSB security service locked up several hooligan leaders to signal they meant business after decades of doing little to counter football fights. Others were interrogated in night raids on their apartments and given the option to either vanish for the duration of the World Cup or face years in jail for the most minor offence.

“From what they told me, Russian fans never intended to start anything during the World Cup,” said Moscow Echo radio sports commentator Alexei Durnovo.

Security analysts say the bigger danger is probably coming from supporters of other teams with flourishing football underworlds, particularly Balkan countries, England and Nordic nations.

Russia says it is managing to avert violence by deploying a so-called Fan ID system that requires each ticket holder to undergo a security background check. Those who passed are only allowed stadium entry with a card featuring their photo and a personal identity chip.

Imago 20180612 An FSB agent guards a media conference with Sweden. Source: Imago/PA Images

“There is little question that the Fan ID system has played its role,” said independent Russian security analyst Alexander Golts.

Less certain is what happens to the Russian hooligan culture once all the tourists clear out and the much less glamorous domestic football season kicks off in September.

Russian hooliganism monitor Robert Ustian said authorities were all but certain to relax the rules because they had been collaborating with far-right movements for years.

The “firms” that hooligan leaders run are highly hierarchical and can be mobilised at any moment should the Kremlin require a show of support on the streets.

“Let’s ask ourselves why Russia can’t always be like it is during the World Cup,” said Ustian.

Big Marouane Fellaini signs two-year contract extension with Manchester United

Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
Russian media enjoying 'told you so' moment with conspicuous absence of hooliganism
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton capture â¬18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
Southampton capture €18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny lad'
'The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny lad'
'I was literally contemplating: "Do I want to be here anymore? Do I want to be alive?'"
It's a family affair! Kenny Shiels' son joins him at Derry City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie