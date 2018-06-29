This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

There have been some unbelievable finishes in Russia over the past two weeks.

By Ben Blake Friday 29 Jun 2018, 11:31 AM
30 minutes ago 1,013 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4098874

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH3-POR-ESP Spanish defender Nacho fires home a half-volley from the edge of the box in their opener against Portugal. Source: AFP/Getty Images

WITH THE GROUP stages now finished, we reached the first rest day of the 2018 World Cup ahead of the last 16 ties, which begin tomorrow.

To help you deal with the cold turkey, we’ve gone back through the games and picked out 12 of the best goals from the tournament so far.

Enjoy.

Denis Cheryshev (v Saudi Arabia)

Source: Arut 1025/YouTube

Nacho (v Portugal)

Source: FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE/YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo (v Spain)

Source: Rebin Ramos/YouTube

Philippe Coutinho (v Switzerland)

Source: Vitor ProComps/YouTube

Dries Mertens (v Panama)

Source: Vanayogi Football News/YouTube

Luka Modric (v Argentina)

Source: PekaGaming/YouTube

Jesse Lingard (v Panama)

Source: Pelle Paltnacke/YouTube

Toni Kroos (v Sweden)

Source: Anjan Provat/YouTube

Lionel Messi (v Nigeria)

Ricardo Quaresma (v Iran)

Source: Oswaldo Oregon Monroy/YouTube

Ahmed Musa (v Iceland)

Adnan Januzaj (v England)

Okay, it’s time to pick your favourite…


If your choice isn't in the list above, tell us in the comments section 

Shay Given joins Frank Lampard’s backroom team at Derby County

Martinez ‘honestly happy’ to beat England to top spot

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Read next:

Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
