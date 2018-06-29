Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

Spanish defender Nacho fires home a half-volley from the edge of the box in their opener against Portugal. Source: AFP/Getty Images

WITH THE GROUP stages now finished, we reached the first rest day of the 2018 World Cup ahead of the last 16 ties, which begin tomorrow.

To help you deal with the cold turkey, we’ve gone back through the games and picked out 12 of the best goals from the tournament so far.

Enjoy.

Denis Cheryshev (v Saudi Arabia)

Nacho (v Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo (v Spain)

Philippe Coutinho (v Switzerland)

Dries Mertens (v Panama)

Luka Modric (v Argentina)

Jesse Lingard (v Panama)

Toni Kroos (v Sweden)

Lionel Messi (v Nigeria)

Ricardo Quaresma (v Iran)

Ahmed Musa (v Iceland)

Cristiano Ronaldo , I'll let you finish but Ahmed Musa of Nigeria @NGSuperEagles has scored two of the best goals in the world cup so far. #nga #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1Ice30UbxC — RockBoys (@ROCKBOYSonline) June 22, 2018

Adnan Januzaj (v England)

Okay, it’s time to pick your favourite…

