Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

WITH THE GROUP stages now finished, we reached the first rest day of the 2018 World Cup ahead of the last 16 ties, which begin tomorrow.
To help you deal with the cold turkey, we’ve gone back through the games and picked out 12 of the best goals from the tournament so far.
Enjoy.
Denis Cheryshev (v Saudi Arabia)Source: Arut 1025/YouTube
Nacho (v Portugal)Source: FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE/YouTube
Cristiano Ronaldo (v Spain)Source: Rebin Ramos/YouTube
Philippe Coutinho (v Switzerland)Source: Vitor ProComps/YouTube
Dries Mertens (v Panama)Source: Vanayogi Football News/YouTube
Luka Modric (v Argentina)Source: PekaGaming/YouTube
Jesse Lingard (v Panama)Source: Pelle Paltnacke/YouTube
Toni Kroos (v Sweden)Source: Anjan Provat/YouTube
Lionel Messi (v Nigeria)
GOAL! Leo Messi vs Nigeria #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0Fhfm5zOyo— Media Cules Goal (@mediaculesgol06) June 26, 2018
Ricardo Quaresma (v Iran)Source: Oswaldo Oregon Monroy/YouTube
Ahmed Musa (v Iceland)
Cristiano Ronaldo , I'll let you finish but Ahmed Musa of Nigeria @NGSuperEagles has scored two of the best goals in the world cup so far. #nga #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1Ice30UbxC— RockBoys (@ROCKBOYSonline) June 22, 2018
Adnan Januzaj (v England)
England 0-1 Belgium - Boom! Adnan Januzaj brings a dull game to life with a wonderful strike #rtesoccer #worldcup #ENG #BEL pic.twitter.com/mQaPfJoVtJ— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 28, 2018
Okay, it’s time to pick your favourite…
Poll Results:
If your choice isn’t in the list above, tell us in the comments section
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (6)