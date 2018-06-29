Shay Given joins Frank Lampard's backroom team at Derby County

EX-IRELAND GOALKEEPER Shay Given has joined the coaching staff at Derby County, it has been announced this morning.

The Championship club named Frank Lampard as their new boss back in May, with the former England and Chelsea midfielder taking his first managerial position since hanging up his boots in 2016.

Given, capped 134 times for the Boys in Green, is regarded as the country’s finest-ever goalkeeper after a career with Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Stoke City.

At 42, he has yet to officially announce his retirement from the game, but this appointment appears to bring an end to the possibility of him playing again.

“I know Shay and his standing in the game as a goalkeeper and he’s right up there at the very top,” said Lampard.

He’s had many, many, years as a top goalkeeper. Performance wise he was incredible and he has now achieved his goalkeeper coaching license.

“I’m very pleased to have Shay as part of the team and not just for what he will bring as a goalkeeper coach, but what he will also bring to the dressing room in a much broader scheme.”

Given joins assistant coach Jody Morris in Lampard’s support team along with the newly-appointed Chris Jones and Stephen Rands.

