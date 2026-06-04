Andoni Iraola arrives in Liverpool to become new head coach

ANDONI IRAOLA HAS arrived on Merseyside to finalise the details on his appointment as Liverpool’s new head coach.

The 43-year-old flew into Liverpool John Lennon Airport on a private jet from San Sebastian in his Basque homeland and was driven away in a silver people carrier shortly afterwards.

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Iraola is understood to have agreed a two-year deal to succeed Arne Slot, who was surprisingly sacked on Saturday.

He was quickly identified as the club’s primary target and negotiations were able to be conducted swiftly as Iraola is out of contract having guided Bournemouth to sixth place and a maiden European campaign and Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes already has a relationship with him having appointed him for the Cherries three years ago.

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It is understood Iraola wants to bring assistants Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, analyst Tom Webber and fitness coach Pablo de la Torre with him to Merseyside.

Former Liverpool players Thiago Alcantara and the recently-retired James Milner have been linked with coaching roles, but the make-up of the backroom staff will remain a decision for Iraola.

The appointment is in line with the club’s desire to move back towards a more aggressive, front-foot, urgent style of football which they lost during Slot’s second season and which ultimately cost him his job.