'I need to put myself first': McCabe on joining Chelsea from rivals Arsenal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe says she can understand the discontent among Arsenal fans regarding her move to their London-based rivals Chelsea, but that she must prioritise her career ambitions.

After much speculation linking McCabe with the Blues, the deal was confirmed on Monday. It comes on the back of the 30-year-old announcing her departure from Arsenal last month at the end of her current contract. Her last game was a 3-1 win over Liverpool, marking the end of almost 11-year career which included Champions League, Women’s Super League and FA Cup success.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s crunch World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, McCabe revealed that she was “excited” about this new chapter, but also opened up on the difficulties involved with the decision.

Katie McCabe during her final game with Arsenal against Liverpool. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Having spent 10 or 11 years at a football club is really special. For me to be able to do that at a football club like Arsenal was amazing. I’ve got a lot of respect for every single person back at the club and all my teammates.

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“I empathise a lot with the Arsenal fans at the minute. It’s not an easy thing to see a player that’s spent so long at a club going to a rival club. But at the same time, I need to put myself first.

“This was the best case for me. I know I’m 30 now, but I still feel I’m in a really good place in my career. I feel like I’ve still got a lot to give. Chelsea have had so much success over the last few years. I want to continue to compete at the top and win trophies and be part of something really special.”

McCabe explained that conversations with Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor have been underway since January. She declined to divulge on the details of those discussions but revealed that she has “massive respect” for Bompastor as both a player and a coach.

McCabe also touched on Arsenal’s attempt to offer her a new contract during that time but insists that she was already committed to signing for Chelsea. Again, she was unwilling to expand on the details but did explain that she had “numerous conversations” with Arsenal about her future.

“For me, the wheels were in motion,” she continued. “I knew where I was at from that point in time, I knew where my head was at. I was ready to just finish off the last few weeks as an Arsenal player as best I could. The decision was made.”

Ireland manager Carla Ward. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Returning to matters with Ireland this week, Carla Ward’s side are currently in third place in Group A2, trailing leaders the Netherlands by two points, and France by one point respectively.

Only first place guarantees World Cup qualification, but finishing second or third could lead to an easier route in the play-offs. Back-to-back wins over Poland in the last qualifying window mean they are all but certain to avoid relegation to League B.

Ireland could still top the group but would likely need maximum points from Friday’s game in Cork, along with their trip to France on Tuesday.

Ward previously suggested that Páirc Uí Chaoimh may be narrowed for the Dutch showdown, but said today that she is happy with the dimensions.

“It’s well within its measurements of what it should be, so we’ll prepare for that.”

The Netherlands were 2-1 winners when the sides last met in March with some unusual incidents taking place. A post-match, on-pitch ceremony for 16 retired internationals caused some confusion as tributes of that nature typically happen before a game or at half-time.

After the game, Ward said she felt the Dutch were “disrespectful” towards her team, and there was no handshake between her and Dutch boss Arjan Verink after the match.

“I think that question was posed to me rather than me directly coming out with that,” she replied when asked about that matter ahead of the rematch.

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“But there were a few things that happened. It happens, that’s football. There’s always going to be little moments that you try and get the extra edge. I’ve done it plenty of times in my career. It’s another game of football. I admire the Netherlands a lot. I’ve got a good relationship with their manager and they’ve got an unbelievable squad.”

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has become something of a fortress for Ireland having won their previous two games here against France (3-1) and Slovenia (1-0). Ward is hopeful that her team can preserve that winning record despite the unavailability of hometown hero Denise O’Sullivan.

The Liverpool star misses out along with Emily Murphy due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

“Two wins from two, and I think everyone loves being down here and I think the people of Cork make an awful lot of noise. We heard that last year and if we can get those numbers up I think it is going to be an unbelievable occasion.”