Munster target Tyrel Lomax signs new contract to stay in New Zealand until 2029

MUNSTER TARGET TYREL Lomax has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes, ending hopes of a switch to Thomond Park.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan recently confirmed the province had tabled an offer for the 30-year-old tighthead, who was out of contract in 2027 and had been identified as a key target to bolster Clayton McMillan’s squad.

However, the 48-cap All Black has now signed up to stay in New Zealand through to the end of 2029.

In an interview with The Irish Examiner published on 25 May, Flanagan said: “We’ve tabled an offer for Tyrel Lomax, because we have permission for an NIQ tighthead, so that is a key focus for us.”

Flanagan continued to stress that the offer for Lomax “shows people how ambitious we are.”

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Yet Munster will now have to turn their attention elsewhere with Lomax off the market.

Munster are light at tighthead with veteran prop John Ryan retiring and Michael Ala’alatoa expected to leave – although McMillan has suggested the former Leinster man could stay on. Oli Jager (30) featured just eight times this season as he struggled with concussion problems, while Roman Salanoa (28) is still working his way back to fitness have last lined out for Munster in 2023. Jack Aungier (27) has signed to join from Connacht.

“I’m really excited to extend my time with the All Blacks, Hurricanes and Tasman Rugby through to the end of 2029,” Lomax said.

“My family and I love being based here and I still have a lot to contribute and achieve. Rugby has played a huge part in my life and the opportunity to continue representing these teams means a lot to me.

“The next few years are incredibly exciting too. We’ve got a Rugby World Cup coming up and a British & Irish Lions tour in 2029. Those are opportunities every rugby player wants to be part of and having the chance to keep building towards those campaigns and wear the black jersey was a huge factor in my decision.

“I’m grateful for the support I’ve received throughout my career and can’t wait to continue chasing success with this group over the next few years.”