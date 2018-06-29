Big Marouane Fellaini signs two-year contract extension with Manchester United

BELGIAN MIDFIELDER MAROUANE Fellaini could remain a Manchester United player through until 2021 after the club confirmed details of his new contract today.

The 30-year-old, who followed David Moyes to Old Trafford in 2013, was set to be out of contract this weekend and admitted in December that he had turned down the first extension offer from the club.

In a statement today, United confirmed Fellaini has been handed a new deal to take him to the summer of 2020, with the option of a third year.

“I am very happy Marouane is staying with us,” says Jose Mourinho, who has so often turned to Fellaini’s target-man skill-set.

“I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always.. pic.twitter.com/OVlogjmtJW — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) June 29, 2018 Source: Marouane Fellaini /Twitter

Though Fellaini clearly has the faith of Mourinho – and was branded ‘a real warrior’ and ‘ a remarkable nuisance’ by RTÉ pundit Eamon Dunphy last night – the Belgian’s 20 goals in 156 appearances have not always been enough to win over the Old Trafford crowd.

Fellaini has been the subject of sporadic boos from sections of the United support during his time in Manchester, something Mourinho addressed in 2016.

“They have in their mind the mistake that Marouane did at Everton and no more than that. He is a player and a person I like and the person is more important. He will always have my trust and protection.”