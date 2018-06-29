This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big Marouane Fellaini signs two-year contract extension with Manchester United

And there’s an option of a third year if United want to hold onto the Belgian until 2021.

By Sean Farrell Friday 29 Jun 2018, 2:40 PM
47 minutes ago 1,367 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4099397
Fellaini replacing Pogba in the meeting with Newcastle last season.
Image: Martin Rickett
Fellaini replacing Pogba in the meeting with Newcastle last season.
Fellaini replacing Pogba in the meeting with Newcastle last season.
Image: Martin Rickett

BELGIAN MIDFIELDER MAROUANE Fellaini could remain a Manchester United player through until 2021 after the club confirmed details of his new contract today.

The 30-year-old, who followed David Moyes to Old Trafford in 2013, was set to be out of contract this weekend and admitted in December that he had turned down the first extension offer from the club.

In a statement today, United confirmed Fellaini has been handed a new deal to take him to the summer of 2020, with the option of a third year.

“I am very happy Marouane is staying with us,” says Jose Mourinho, who has so often turned to Fellaini’s target-man skill-set.

“I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

Though Fellaini clearly has the faith of Mourinho – and was branded ‘a real warrior’ and ‘ a remarkable nuisance’ by RTÉ pundit Eamon Dunphy last night – the Belgian’s 20 goals in 156 appearances have not always been enough to win over the Old Trafford crowd.

Fellaini has been the subject of sporadic boos from sections of the United support during his time in Manchester, something Mourinho addressed in 2016.

“They have in their mind the mistake that Marouane did at Everton and no more than that. He is a player and a person I like and the person is more important. He will always have my trust and protection.”

Ex-Barcelona president to stand trial for money laundering related to Brazilian national team

Southampton capture €18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
Poll: Leo will be cheering for Belgium against England tonight ... how about you?
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
GERMANY
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
World champions Germany crash out at group stage following Korean humiliation
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton capture â¬18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
Southampton capture €18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie