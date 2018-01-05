  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A year on from being made the world's best-paid player, Tevez poised to end miserable China spell

The former Manchester United striker could seal a return to Boca Juniors.

By AFP Friday 5 Jan 2018, 1:46 PM
5 hours ago 4,725 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3783046
Carlos Tevez (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Carlos Tevez (file pic).
Carlos Tevez (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

CARLOS TEVEZ LOOKS poised to end his miserable 12-month spell in China with the Argentine former international in talks with his club Shanghai Shenhua to terminate his mammoth contract.

It would allow the forward to seal a rumoured return to Boca Juniors, the club he left to join Shenhua in January 2017 on an estimated €730,000 a week, some of the highest wages in football.

A Shenhua spokesman told AFP on Friday that the club were in discussions with the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker to end his contract.

The spokesman declined to give further details, but Tevez is thought to be on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old scored just four times in the Chinese Super League (CSL), missed half the matches injured or out of shape and was a notable absentee when Shenhua won the FA Cup in November.

Tevez was not in the squad for either leg of the cup final against Shanghai SIPG and flew back to Argentina just as his side lifted the trophy.

Tevez, who has often found it difficult to settle anywhere, saw his time in China unravel quickly.

He arrived in Shanghai a year ago to a hero’s welcome and was touted as a symbol of football’s fast rise in the country.

But he soon fell out of favour with Shenhua fans who questioned his fitness and commitment.

He earned the unflattering nickname “Very Homesick Boy”, a nod to past antics of jetting home to Argentina in times of strife, and he was accused of being overweight when new coach Wu Jingui took over at struggling Shenhua in September.

Wu later said that Tevez was working hard of his own volition to get fit and shed the bulk, but that did nothing to earn him a recall for the FA Cup final.

Tevez has been strongly linked by Argentine media with a return to Boca, where he made his name early in his career in his first stint at the club.

- (C) AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain – reports>

Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town complete deal for Cork-born Waterford striker>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger hit with three-game ban and Â£40k fine after confronting officials
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Bale scores in first start since September as Madrid kick off 2018 with a win
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
Juve reach agreement for Liverpool midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
CHELSEA
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes Â£15 million switch to Chelsea
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Chelsea set to beat Spurs and sign Everton midfielder Barkley for £15m
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie