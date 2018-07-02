Angolan international and former Deportivo de La Coruña player joins Waterford

ANGOLAN INTERNATIONAL AND former Deportivo de La Coruña player Carlos Wilson has signed for Waterford FC.

The Portuguese-born midfielder joins the club after a recent spell with Portuguese side União da Madeira and has also played in Spain, Belgium and Greece.

Speaking to Waterford’s club website after his signing, the 29-year-old said:

“I am very pleased to be joining Waterford FC. I had a great welcome from the staff and the boys since I’ve come in. My first impression was positive and I was blown away by the depth the coaches go into in training.

“The football club has a very positive atmosphere and the boys get along very well with brilliant team spirit on and off the field. Waterford is a great club to be at and I think I will learn a lot here.”

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds added:

“He’s come in and he’s done well with the lads so we delighted to get him sorted. He’s a big, strong lad and we think he’ll suit what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve brought in Noel, Dessie, Noe, kept Courtney and now we’ve added Rudy, so we’re adding the depth that we’ll need for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, John Kavanagh has returned to Cork City after the completion of his loan deal, and Reynolds paid tribute to him as he departs.

“John has gone back to Cork. He was a great lad to have around, was unlucky with the injury but we thank him for all his work during the first half of the season and wish him well.”

