This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Angolan international and former Deportivo de La Coruña player joins Waterford

The 29-year-old midfielder joins the club after a recent spell with Portuguese side União da Madeira.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 2 Jul 2018, 7:47 PM
58 minutes ago 1,700 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4104870
Image: Waterford FC
Image: Waterford FC

ANGOLAN INTERNATIONAL AND former Deportivo de La Coruña player Carlos Wilson has signed for Waterford FC.

The Portuguese-born midfielder joins the club after a recent spell with Portuguese side União da Madeira and has also played in Spain, Belgium and Greece.

Speaking to Waterford’s club website after his signing, the 29-year-old said:

“I am very pleased to be joining Waterford FC. I had a great welcome from the staff and the boys since I’ve come in. My first impression was positive and I was blown away by the depth the coaches go into in training.

“The football club has a very positive atmosphere and the boys get along very well with brilliant team spirit on and off the field. Waterford is a great club to be at and I think I will learn a lot here.”

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds added:

“He’s come in and he’s done well with the lads so we delighted to get him sorted. He’s a big, strong lad and we think he’ll suit what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve brought in Noel, Dessie, Noe, kept Courtney and now we’ve added Rudy, so we’re adding the depth that we’ll need for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, John Kavanagh has returned to Cork City after the completion of his loan deal, and Reynolds paid tribute to him as he departs.

“John has gone back to Cork. He was a great lad to have around, was unlucky with the injury but we thank him for all his work during the first half of the season and wish him well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move

Martin O’Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan stun Belgium with two goals in four minutes
Japan stun Belgium with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
WORLD CUP 2018
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
FIFA WORLD CUP
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE
LIVE: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
LIVE: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie