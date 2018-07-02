This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar 'absolutely pathetic' after frantic over-acting

‘I wouldn’t want to see him coming out of the doctors surgery after getting a flu injection’

By The42 Team Monday 2 Jul 2018, 6:41 PM
By The42 Team Monday 2 Jul 2018, 6:41 PM
http://the42.ie/4104710

IRELAND MANAGER MARTIN O’Neill called Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic” after the Seleção defeated Mexico to reach the World Cup quarter-final courtest of the PSG star’s goal and assist.

Martin O’Neill Source: James Crombie/INPHO

On an afternoon where we could be celebrating the 26-year-old’s excellence, he has once again come under the spotlight due to his extraordinary reaction to being fouled.

Neymar hit his most histrionic during a second half incident when Miguel Layun deliberately placed his boot – with minimal force – on Neymar’s foot while the ball was dead.

O’Neill, speaking to ITV, did not hold back on the matter and questioned why he needed to make such a big deal of every bit of contact.

“Neymar’s reaction is pathetic. It’s absolutely pathetic,” the former Celtic and Aston Villa manager said.

Honestly, it’s a red card nowadays because they’ve spotted standing on his foot. But I mean the pain threshold of Neymar is just incredibly low, I must admit. I wouldn’t like to see him coming out of the doctor’s surgery after getting a flu injection.

“He’s a top-quality player, he’s a top-quality actor.

“He hasn’t really hit it yet… part of that thinking is to do with this playacting. He’s been down dozens and dozens of times, he gets up again. He’s completed four games, he hasn’t done too badly out of it.”

The moment overshadowed a commanding performance from the Brazilians and Neymar, who netted his sixth goal in World Cup finals. In doing so, he achieved the mark in quicker time than either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Imago 20180702 Source: Imago/PA Images

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was furious with officiating in the last 16 tie in Samara, claiming that the referee was biased towards the 2014 World Cup semi-finalists .

Tite’s side have now won all of their last three matches after being held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their opening game. Next up for Brazil will be a quarter-final date with either Belgium or Japan, potentially followed by a semi-final with France or Uruguay.

The42 Team

