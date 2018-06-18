This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 18 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya to fight 'discriminatory' testosterone rule

‘It is not fair that people question who I am. I am a woman and I am fast.’

By AFP Monday 18 Jun 2018, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,775 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4077092
Caster Semenya (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Caster Semenya (file pic).
Caster Semenya (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

SOUTH AFRICAN OLYMPIC champion Caster Semenya will go to court to challenge controversial new rules governing female athletes’ testosterone levels, her lawyers have said.

The new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) policy will target women who naturally produce unusually high levels of testosterone.

Athletes classified as “hyper-androgyous”, like Semenya, will have to chemically lower their testosterone levels to five nanomoles per litre of blood to be eligible to run any international race of 400 metres up to the mile.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, is expected to bring her case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne today, her lawyers Norton Rose Fulbright said in a statement.

She has previously alleged the rules are discriminatory and violate the IAAF’s Constitution and the Olympic Charter.

Semenya has been at the centre of debate because of her powerful physique, one of the effects of hyperandrogenism which causes those affected to produce high levels of male sex hormones.

The IAAF announced its new rules in April, due to be adopted in November, arguing that hyper-androgynous competitors enjoy an unfair advantage.

“This is a landmark case concerning international human rights and discrimination against women athletes with major consequences for gender rights,” said Semenya’s lawyer Gregory Nott.

Semenya, who has undergone several sex tests since her first title in 2009, said the regulations were ‘discriminatory, offensive and intrusive’.

“I just want to run naturally, the way I was born. It is not fair that I am told I must change. It is not fair that people question who I am. I am a woman and I am fast,” Semenya said in the statement.

She was previously suspended for 11 months over her situation.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Appointment of Scotland’s new forwards coach could speed up Dan McFarland’s move to Ulster

Cork City learn their 5 potential opponents in tomorrow’s Champions League draw

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
VAR proves spot on for Swedes as they make strong start in Group F against South Korea
VAR proves spot on for Swedes as they make strong start in Group F against South Korea
'If they want to buy me, they know what to do': Hazard opens exit door with transfer message to Madrid
'This team shouldn't be burdened': Southgate hoping for England World Cup exorcism
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Bullish Dele Alli believes England 'can go all the way'
Bullish Dele Alli believes England 'can go all the way'
'We now have to win both games and are under extreme pressure' — Thomas Muller
Pogba: I'm the most criticised player in the world
IRELAND
Analysis: 'You don't want to annoy Tadhg Furlong when he wants the ball!'
Analysis: 'You don't want to annoy Tadhg Furlong when he wants the ball!'
Wallabies look to Nick Phipps to fill Genia's boots after 'king hit' incident
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
ARGENTINA
Over 99% of TV viewers in Iceland watched their side's first World Cup game
Over 99% of TV viewers in Iceland watched their side's first World Cup game
'He can't come back to Argentina' - Maradona blasts boss Sampaoli after Iceland draw
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
LIONEL MESSI
Even Lionel Messi can't compensate for Argentina's flaws
Even Lionel Messi can't compensate for Argentina's flaws
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie