Celtic secure cup passage with five star display against second-tier minnows

CELTIC PUT FIVE past Brechin City on Saturday afternoon to cruise into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at Parkhead.

James Forrest gave the Hoops an early lead before their oponents had even touched the ball in Glasgow with Scott Sinclair, Olivier Ntcham, Dedryck Boyata and Odsonne Edouard putting the result beyond doubt.

Scott Sinclair celebrates with captain Scott Brown. Source: Jeff Holmes

Forrest tapped in Sinclair’s low cross after just two minutes. The striker got one of hus own with his 17th goal of the campaign in all competitions, as Brendan Rodgers’ side went into the break two goals to the good.

Three more after the break made it an embarrassing afternoon for the Scottish Championship side, with the Premiership leaders returning re-energised from a mid-Winter break.

Rodgers named a potent starting XI despite their opponents sitting 16 points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish second-tier.

Celtic are aiming to equal their record-breaking treble earned during Rodgers’ debut campaign last season where he succeeding in claiming the Scottish Premiership, League Cup and Scottish Cup in dominant style.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):