  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches

Leinster are already through, and both Munster and Ulster know what they need to do this weekend to qualify for the knock-out stages.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 6:06 PM
3 hours ago 14,244 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/3804895

THE RACE TO qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup comes to a head this weekend and with just one round of pool games remaining, this year is perhaps the tightest.

Conor Murray with Rhys Marshall Munster need another big European performance at Thomond Park to progress. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster’s bonus-point victory over Glasgow Warriors last Sunday secured a home quarter-final for Leo Cullen’s side, but the province are the only team to have assured themselves of progression heading into the sixth and final round of the group campaign.

As it stands, Clermont, Toulon and Ulster currently occupy the remaining home quarter-final berths, while Munster, Scarlets, La Rochelle and Ospreys are the teams that make up the top eight.

championscup

Leinster

With five wins from five, Leinster have done all the hard work ahead of their trip to Montpellier on Saturday [KO 1pm, Sky Sports] and if they can collect one more point in France, Cullen’s charges will progress as top seeds.

Behind them, there is a battle to finish with enough points to secure one of the best runners-up spots. Exeter’s demolition of Montpellier in round five has put the Chiefs in the driving seat, and if they can win in Glasgow, the French side’s interests are over.

A bonus-point win for the English champions at Scotstoun will in all likelihood be enough to progress on 19 points, but it will come down to results elsewhere.

pool3

Munster

For Munster, the equation is fairly straightforward: beat Castres at Thomond Park on Sunday [KO 1pm, Sky Sports] and they progress to the knock-out stages while all five points will secure them top spot in Pool 4 regardless of how Racing 92 fare against Leicester Tigers.

But last week’s defeat in Paris means even a bonus-point win on Sunday may not be enough to earn home advantage in the next round, because if Clermont and Toulon both win over the weekend and Ulster defeat Wasps with a bonus-point, Johann van Graan’s side would slip out of the top four placings.

There is also a very unlikely scenario whereby Castres come to Limerick and end the afternoon top of the pool — but they’ll need to beat Munster with a bonus-point and hope Leicester account for Racing at Welford Road.

pool4

Ulster

Ulster’s stirring victory over La Rochelle in Belfast last weekend sees Les Kiss’ side hold a one-point advantage heading to Coventry to face Wasps on Sunday [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport]. The northern province know a victory at the Ricoh Arena would be enough to secure a quarter-final berth for the first time since 2014 — but this may only be as one of the best runners-up.

You’d expect La Rochelle to beat already-eliminated Harlequins with a bonus-point at Stade Marcel-Deflandre and five points would see the Top 14 finish on 21 points, which would secure top spot in Pool 1 as they edge the head-to-head record over Ulster.

But should Ulster pick up a bonus-point win against Wasps, they would finish on 22 points and progress as pool winners irrespective of what happens in France and, most significantly, secure a home quarter-final tie at Kingspan Stadium.

If Ulster are turned over by Wasps — who themselves could still sneak into the top eight  — there is still a chance of progression, but they must collect a losing bonus-point in defeat for that to have any chance of happening.

As this is the final pool down for decision on Sunday afternoon, the picture will be much clearer for Ulster before they kick-off.

pool1

The other pools

Defending champions Saracens are facing the possibility of an early elimination from the competition and even a home win over Northampton Saints in Pool 2 may not be enough for Mark McCall’s side to save themselves.

A bonus-point win at Allianz Park would leave Saracens nervously looking over their shoulder while Clermont’s clash with Ospreys on Saturday afternoon is a straight shootout for automatic qualification.

In Pool 5, there is a huge occasion in store at a sold-out Parc y Scarlets as the hosts go head-to-head with three-time winners Toulon in a winner-takes-all clash.

If Scarlets beat the Top 14 outfit, they will finish top of the pool and will be in contention for a home quarter while a Toulon victory would cement their passage through to the last eight.

Challenge Cup: Connacht

Connacht are already into the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup after their thrilling 24-24 draw in Worcester last weekend and another win over bottom club Oyonnax in Galway on Saturday [KO 2.30pm] will ensure a home tie.

challengecup

Champions Cup round six fixtures:

Saturday:

Pool 3: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs, 1pm
Pool 3: Montpellier v Leinster, 1pm

Pool 2: Saracens v Northampton Saints, 3.15pm
Pool 2: Clermont v Ospreys, 3.15pm

Pool 5: Scarlets v Toulon, 5.30pm
Pool 5: Benetton Treviso v Bath, 5.30pm

Sunday:

Pool 4: Leicester Tigers v Racing 92, 1pm
Pool 4: Munster v Castres, 1pm

Pool 1: Wasps v Ulster, 3.15pm
Pool 1: La Rochelle v Harlequins, 3.15pm

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ireland name trimmed down squad for Six Nations warm up with Wales

‘I’ve to roll out quicker and stay quiet as well’: O’Mahony determined set a better example for Munster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
MARTIN O'NEILL
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
Delaney: 'If Martin wanted to manage Stoke or other clubs, he could have done so by now'
Martin O'Neill says FAI contract situation 'resolved' as he begins preparation for Euro qualifying
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie