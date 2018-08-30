Here's all you need to know ahead of today's draw for the Champions League group stage

THE DRAW FOR the group stages of this season’s Champions League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today (18:00 Irish time) and will be streamed live on Uefa.com.

As per usual, the 32 qualified teams have been split into four seeding pots ahead of the draw. Each group will consist of four teams, and each group will be composed of one team from each pot.

Pot 1 consists of holders Real Madrid and Europa League champions Atlético as well as the champions from the six highest-ranked nations. One of these is Russia, which means Lokomotiv Moscow find themselves among the big boys from Spain, Germany, Italy, England and France.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 are determined by Uefa’s club coefficient rankings.

This season, the clubs’ coefficients are decided by whichever is higher from the following:

The sum of points won by the individual club over the previous five Champions League/Europa League campaigns.

won by the individual club over the previous five Champions League/Europa League campaigns. The coefficient of the club’s national football association over the previous five Champions League/Europa League campaigns.

Note: ‘Points’, in this context, refers not to group-stage points acquired over the last five years (e.g. 3pts for a win, 1pt for a draw), but to points tallied using the coefficient calculation system (e.g. 2pts for a group-stage win, 4pts for reaching the Round of 16, etc). That calculation system can be found in full here.

With this calculation system in place, Benfica’s victory over PAOK in Wednesday night’s play-off qualifying round sees them nudge last season’s Champions League finalists Liverpool down into Pot 3.

Premier League champions Manchester City are in Pot 1 while Manchester United and Spurs find themselves in Pot 2, but no teams from the same country can be drawn against each other in the group stage.

The Reds find themselves in Pot 3 thanks to Benfica's higher coefficient ranking Source: Mike Egerton

Here are your pots ahead of this evening’s draw:

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Manchester City

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2

Borussia Dortmund

Porto

Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica

Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur

Roma

Pot 3

Liverpool

Schalke

Lyon

Monaco

Ajax

CSKA Moscow

PSV Eindhoven

Valencia

Pot 4

Viktoria Plzeň

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Young Boys

Internazionale Milano

Hoffenheim

Crvena Zvezda

AEK Athens

The group stages will kick off in less than three weeks’ time, on the 18 September, and will conclude on the 12 December.

The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on 17 December and the knockout-stage action will begin just under two months later on 12 February.

The final, on 1 June, will be held at Atlético Madrid’s new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.

