This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's all you need to know ahead of today's draw for the Champions League group stage

Today’s draw gets underway in Monaco at 18:00 Irish time.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,853 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4209202
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

THE DRAW FOR the group stages of this season’s Champions League takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today (18:00 Irish time) and will be streamed live on Uefa.com.

As per usual, the 32 qualified teams have been split into four seeding pots ahead of the draw. Each group will consist of four teams, and each group will be composed of one team from each pot.

Pot 1 consists of holders Real Madrid and Europa League champions Atlético as well as the champions from the six highest-ranked nations. One of these is Russia, which means Lokomotiv Moscow find themselves among the big boys from Spain, Germany, Italy, England and France.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 are determined by Uefa’s club coefficient rankings.

This season, the clubs’ coefficients are decided by whichever is higher from the following:

  • The sum of points won by the individual club over the previous five Champions League/Europa League campaigns.
  • The coefficient of the club’s national football association over the previous five Champions League/Europa League campaigns.

Note: ‘Points’, in this context, refers not to group-stage points acquired over the last five years (e.g. 3pts for a win, 1pt for a draw), but to points tallied using the coefficient calculation system (e.g. 2pts for a group-stage win, 4pts for reaching the Round of 16, etc). That calculation system can be found in full here.

With this calculation system in place, Benfica’s victory over PAOK in Wednesday night’s play-off qualifying round sees them nudge last season’s Champions League finalists Liverpool down into Pot 3.

Premier League champions Manchester City are in Pot 1 while Manchester United and Spurs find themselves in Pot 2, but no teams from the same country can be drawn against each other in the group stage.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium The Reds find themselves in Pot 3 thanks to Benfica's higher coefficient ranking Source: Mike Egerton

Here are your pots ahead of this evening’s draw:

Pot 1

  • Real Madrid
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Barcelona
  • Bayern Munich
  • Manchester City
  • Juventus
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2

  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Porto
  • Manchester United
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Benfica
  • Napoli
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • Roma

Pot 3

  • Liverpool
  • Schalke
  • Lyon
  • Monaco
  • Ajax
  • CSKA Moscow
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • Valencia

Pot 4

  • Viktoria Plzeň
  • Club Brugge
  • Galatasaray
  • Young Boys
  • Internazionale Milano
  • Hoffenheim
  • Crvena Zvezda
  • AEK Athens

The group stages will kick off in less than three weeks’ time, on the 18 September, and will conclude on the 12 December.

The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on 17 December and the knockout-stage action will begin just under two months later on 12 February.

The final, on 1 June, will be held at Atlético Madrid’s new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Pellegrini on Rice: ‘I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Daryl Murphy on target against former club as Forest sink still-winless Newcastle amid late drama
    Daryl Murphy on target against former club as Forest sink still-winless Newcastle amid late drama
    Celtic in talks over Dembele future amid Ligue 1 interest, Rodgers confirms
    Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    LEINSTER
    'I hit my best speed time in six years' - Rob Kearney beats the fear of injury
    'I hit my best speed time in six years' - Rob Kearney beats the fear of injury
    Leavy set for full training next week and is itching for Leinster return
    'That's where you're getting so much punishment - three massive free shots'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Karius wants to put Champions League blunders 'in the past' and bounce back at Besiktas
    Karius wants to put Champions League blunders 'in the past' and bounce back at Besiktas
    Mourinho should not be sacked, says Manchester United legend Robson
    Pogba says Man United players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    'He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake'
    'Respect, please' - Mourinho walks out of post-match press conference

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie