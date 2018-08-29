This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'

Declan Rice was left out of the Republic of Ireland squad as England have contacted the West Ham teenager about representing them.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 8:39 PM
1 hour ago 7,146 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/4209106
West Ham's Declan Rice
West Ham's Declan Rice
West Ham's Declan Rice

Updated 1 hour ago

WEST HAM BOSS Manuel Pellegrini believes in-demand teenager Declan Rice will be good enough to represent England.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, has made three appearances in friendlies for the Republic of Ireland, for whom he has featured at various youth levels.

But Rice was not included in Ireland’s squad for their Nations League opener against Wales and manager Martin O’Neill confirmed the 19-year-old is considering overtures from England.

Rice has only played 45 minutes in the Premier League this term, but Pellegrini is confident he has the talent to make the grade for England.

“He has a big problem, but I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English,” said Pellegrini. “He is 19 years old and his future will allow him to play for England or Ireland.

“Maybe for him it can be more easy to play for Ireland, but if you trust in yourself and you feel that you are an English player… It is a personal decision, it is very difficult to give advice, but I am always speaking with him because he is young and he has a lot of future.

“With the way he is managing his career, at 19 years old, he is a player that is completing his development as a player in a physical way. 

“When you are 19 you need to be strong – he is a strong player, he is a good technical player. I think he has a big future.

“With England he will have big competition, but I think he is able to take that challenge, without giving him a decision. He must take the decision himself.”

Rice has yet to comment on his international future, but he posted on social media after West Ham came from behind to beat Wimbledon in the EFL Cup on Tuesday – a game he started in midfield.

“That win was needed tonight!” Rice wrote on Twitter. “We need to build on this and go again Saturday! Big thank you to all the travelling fans again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    Karius wants to put Champions League blunders 'in the past' and bounce back at Besiktas
    The Ladies Football Show: The Galway heartbreak and Cork's defenders stepping up
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho should not be sacked, says Manchester United legend Robson
    Mourinho should not be sacked, says Manchester United legend Robson
    Pogba says Man United players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling
    'After the game, I locked myself in the toilet'
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    'He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake'
    More misery for Mourinho, as Tottenham grab third-ever Old Trafford Premier League win
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Respect, please' - Mourinho walks out of post-match press conference
    'Respect, please' - Mourinho walks out of post-match press conference
    As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie