  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crucial Pro14 fixture pushed back after Cardiff endure 55-hour journey to South Africa

The Blues have only just arrived in Bloemfontein.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 6 Apr 2018, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,596 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3945242
Tomorrow's game takes place at the Toyota Stadium.
Image: Photosport/Frikkie Kapp/INPHO
Tomorrow's game takes place at the Toyota Stadium.
Tomorrow's game takes place at the Toyota Stadium.
Image: Photosport/Frikkie Kapp/INPHO

THE GUINNESS PRO14 fixture between the Cheetahs and Cardiff Blues scheduled to be played on Saturday afternoon has been pushed back after the Welsh region endured a nightmare journey to South Africa.

The crucial round 19 game was due to kick off at 4.15pm local time tomorrow but has been postponed by three hours with Cardiff only arriving in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

This comes after the Blues had travelled for more than 55 hours and reportedly arrived in South Africa without their luggage.

Cardiff were meant to fly out of London Heathrow on Wednesday evening ahead of tomorrow’s clash at the Toyota Stadium but their departure was delayed by 20 hours, leaving some of the players to sleep on the airport floor.

To compound matters, the squad’s connecting flight to Bloemfontein was then delayed, with three players – Willis Halaholo, Rey Lee Lo and Ethan Lewis — flying ahead on an alternate flight.

The rest of Danny Wilson’s squad finally arrived this evening with the Pro14 confirming kick-off is now 7.15pm local time on Saturday.

Trailing third-placed Cheetahs by five points with three regular season games remaining, Cardiff, who come in off the back of eight consecutive wins in both the Pro14 and Challenge Cup, can boost their chances of qualifying for the play-offs with a victory.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Relegation dogfight and play-off race take centre stage on a big weekend of AIL rugby

McGrath in a boot as scrum-half faces race to be fit for Champions Cup semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LIVERPOOL
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Jurgen Klopp slams 'idiots' who attacked Man City bus
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
'I only spoke with him twice:' De Bruyne reflects on 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho
Liverpool 'trying everything' to have Salah fit for Everton
MANCHESTER CITY
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Mo Salah injury mars a fantastic night for Liverpool

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie