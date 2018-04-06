  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGrath in a boot as scrum-half faces race to be fit for Champions Cup semi-final

There is also continued uncertainty over Sean O’Brien’s return.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 6 Apr 2018, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3944512
McGrath sustained the injury against Saracens last week.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
McGrath sustained the injury against Saracens last week.
McGrath sustained the injury against Saracens last week.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEINSTER ARE AGAIN sweating over the fitness of Luke McGrath after the scrum-half missed training this week and remains in a boot to support the ankle injury he sustained against Saracens.

McGrath hobbled off during the second half of Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final victory last weekend and must now be considered a major doubt for the semi-final clash with Scarlets on 21 April.

The Ireland international, who is only just back after missing most of the Six Nations with a knee problem, will hope to make a quick recovery, but Leo Cullen is unsure if McGrath will be able to return to training next week.

“He’s not too bad,” the Leinster head coach said this afternoon. “We’ll see how he goes next week, whether he starts running or not. He’s walking around in a boot at the moment, he hasn’t trained on the field this week.”

The availability of McGrath, the first-choice nine, is an important issue for Leinster given the three-into-two selection dilemma regarding their overseas signings which arose when he injured his knee against Scarlets in February.

Under Champions Cup and Pro14 regulations, Leinster are only allowed pick two of James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park and Scott Fardy in their matchday squad and McGrath’s absence would present Cullen and Stuart Lancaster with a major headache.

Nick McCarthy, who came off the bench against Saracens, hasn’t really inspired a lot of confidence, particularly if required to start such a high-profile game, meaning Leinster would have to select Gibson-Park and leave one of Lowe or Fardy out, the latter almost indispensable in the engine room.

The hope is that McGrath will make sufficient progress next week and even if he fails to recover in time for Pro14 fixture against Benetton Treviso, would be fit and available for Scarlets later this month.

As for Sean O’Brien, Cullen issued another no-update update this afternoon in regards to the flanker’s fitness, despite the player himself stating earlier this week that he hopes to be back for Treviso.

Sean O'Brien O'Brien has endured a frustrating couple of months with injury. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After again being omitted from the team-sheet for tomorrow’s clash with Zebre, Cullen was asked if he was confident O’Brien would be back next week: “Confident? [Laughs] We’re hopeful.

“Seanie pushed incredibly hard to get back last week [for Saracens] and was involved in the rugby sessions that week. He pushed his shoulder to be fair.

“This week he trained more separate just to make sure he can get himself right so hopefully he’ll be in a position to actually play next week. We’ll see.”

Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Joey Carbery, Sean Cronin, Johnny Sexton, Jordi Murphy, Fergus McFadden, Isa Nacewa and Fardy are among the players to have been given the week off to recharge the batteries.

Devin Toner captains Leinster at the RDS tomorrow afternoon [KO 2pm, TG4].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cullen striving for selection balance as Leinster hunt down Pro14 top spot

No rest required for Furlong and Healy as they lead Leinster into Zebre clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
IRELAND
Campaigners take out newspaper ad demanding Paddy Jackson not play for Ireland or Ulster again
Campaigners take out newspaper ad demanding Paddy Jackson not play for Ireland or Ulster again
Ireland men's 7s go after World Series qualification in Hong Kong
'All we've spoken about is Slovakia' - Focus on Friday first as Ireland ride the crest of a wave
LIVERPOOL
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan by Mino Raiola in January
'I only spoke with him twice:' De Bruyne reflects on 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho
Liverpool 'trying everything' to have Salah fit for Everton
MANCHESTER CITY
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
Pep prepared to rest players for Manchester derby ahead of Liverpool
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland': Kildare teen part of Liverpool's big European win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie