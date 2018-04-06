No rest required for Furlong and Healy as they lead Leinster into Zebre clash

LEO CULLEN HAS switched out 10 of the XV who started Leinster’s bruising Champions Cup quarter-final win over Saracens for tomorrow’s Pro14 tussle at home to Zebre (kick-off 14.00, TG4).

However, despite clocking up plenty of international minutes during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner and Dan Leavy retain their starting place for a second consecutive week.

On the day of his 213th cap, Toner will captain his province for the first time and he will be joined in the second row by Mick Kearney with Josh Murphy and Max Deegan joining Leavy in the back row.

There is a much less grizzled look to the back-line where Ross Byrne will play out-half, with Mullingar man Conor O’Brien making his second start for Leinster in the centre alongside Rory O’Loughlin.

Mullin, right, at Leinster training with Will Connors who is currently on Sevens duty in Hong Kong. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Offering cover from the bench for that area will be Gavin Mullin, son of 56-cap Ireland international Brendan, in line to win his first Leinster cap as a replacement.

With Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery rested, Ciaran Frawley is the back-up out-half with fellow low-cap prospects Vakh Abdalaze and Peadar Timmins also prepared to make an impact as Leinster bid to secure top spot in the Pro14′s Conference B.

Leinster (v Zebre)

15. Barry Daly

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner (Capt)

5. Mick Kearney

6. Josh Murphy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Ross Molony

20. Peadar Timmins

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Gavin Mullin