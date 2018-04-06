  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 6 April, 2018
No rest required for Furlong and Healy as they lead Leinster into Zebre clash

On the bench, the son of former Ireland and Lions centre Brendan Mullin is in line to make his provincial debut.

By Sean Farrell Friday 6 Apr 2018, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,350 Views 19 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS switched out 10 of the XV who started Leinster’s bruising Champions Cup quarter-final win over Saracens for tomorrow’s Pro14 tussle at home to Zebre (kick-off 14.00, TG4).

However, despite clocking up plenty of international minutes during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner and Dan Leavy retain their starting place for a second consecutive week.

On the day of his 213th cap, Toner will captain his province for the first time and he will be joined in the second row by Mick Kearney with Josh Murphy and Max Deegan joining Leavy in the back row.

There is a much less grizzled look to the back-line where Ross Byrne will play out-half, with Mullingar man Conor O’Brien making his second start for Leinster in the centre alongside Rory O’Loughlin.

Will Connors and Gavin Mullin Mullin, right, at Leinster training with Will Connors who is currently on Sevens duty in Hong Kong. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Offering cover from the bench for that area will be Gavin Mullin, son of 56-cap Ireland international Brendan, in line to win his first Leinster cap as a replacement.

With Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery rested, Ciaran Frawley is the back-up out-half with fellow low-cap prospects Vakh Abdalaze and Peadar Timmins also prepared to make an impact as Leinster bid to secure top spot in the Pro14′s Conference B.

Leinster (v Zebre)

15. Barry Daly
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Conor O’Brien
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner (Capt)
5. Mick Kearney
6. Josh Murphy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Peter Dooley
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Ross Molony
20. Peadar Timmins
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Gavin Mullin

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

