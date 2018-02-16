  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals

The Blues warmed up for their Champions League date with Barcelona by thrashing Hull City 4-0.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Feb 2018, 10:33 PM
2 hours ago 3,803 Views 1 Comment
Chelsea celebrate with Willian.
A WILLIAN-INSPIRED Chelsea cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 4-0 hammering of Hull City at Stamford Bridge, as Olivier Giroud got his first goal for the club.

Although Antonio Conte’s men have been underwhelming of late, losing three of their previous five games in all competitions, there never looked to be any danger of a shock on Friday, with two-goal Willian and Giroud catching the eye in a ruthless display.

The match was not even two minutes old when Willian scored his sumptuous opener and, although it took a while for Chelsea to break Hull down again, the visitors caved in once the second went in.

Pedro was the man to increase their advantage with a tidy finish, before Willian doubled his tally soon after and Giroud got off the mark for the club following his January arrival from Arsenal to open up a four-goal lead by half-time.

A miserable outing got worse for Hull just after the break when Willy Caballero saved David Meyler’s penalty, though Chelsea took a relaxed approach to increasing their lead, noticeably easing off after the interval.

But the comfortable scoreline allowed Conte to withdraw key men ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Barcelona in the Champions League, as the Blues head into that contest in confident mood, having booked passage to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Although they were without the likes of N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, who were rested, Chelsea’s start gave every indication that Hull were in for a long night, as Willian opened the scoring in just the second minute.

Kevin Stewart squandered possession to Giroud and he found Willian, who evaded the former Liverpool man and curled an unstoppable left-footed effort into the top-left corner from 25 yards.

Poor finishing let Chelsea down a couple of times thereafter, but they were not to be kept out for long.

Pedro raced on to Cesc Fabregas’ brilliant pass over defence in the 27th minute and coolly swept past David Marshall to make it 2-0.

And a third goal soon followed – Willian finding the bottom-right corner via the post from just outside the area after good work by Giroud again.

Giroud then got in on the act himself just prior to the break, stabbing in from close range after a strong run up the left flank by debutant Emerson Palmieri.

Hull had a great chance to at least get themselves on the scoresheet early in the second half, with Fabregas tripping Harry Wilson in the area, but Caballero produced a fine save to keep Meyler’s powerful spot-kick out.

Nevertheless, it could certainly be argued that Hull improved after the break, with Caballero again called into action to deny Jackson Irvine just before the hour.

Adama Diomande then troubled Caballero 22 minutes from the end, getting past Ethan Ampadu and testing the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

The wonderful Willian almost completed his hat-trick late on when hitting the post from 30 yards, but Chelsea eased to victory regardless, leaving Championship strugglers Hull to focus on preventing back-to-back relegations.

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

