Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start

Stephen Kenny’s side were held by their opponents at Oriel Park this evening.

By Caoimhín Reilly Friday 16 Feb 2018, 10:20 PM
2 hours ago 2,996 Views 1 Comment
Dundalk’s Chris Shields and Gary McCabe of Bray.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Dundalk 0

Bray Wanderers 0

Caoimhín Reilly reports from Oriel Park

BRAY WANDERERS GOT Dave Mackey’s competitive tenure off to a good start after the Seagulls held Dundalk FC to a scoreless draw at Oriel Park tonight.

Mackey — a former league title winner with the Lilywhites — could even have watched his side snatch the full three points had Aaron Greene been able to convert his one-on-one chance with Dundalk ‘keeper Gary Rogers in the second-half.

But a point for the Wicklow men will be well received as they begin life under their new manager.

For Stephen Kenny, who handed out five league debuts with Sam Byrne — whose capture was confirmed before kick-off — coming on as a second-half substitute, it was a frustrating night. The Lilywhites held the majority of the possession, however, their play was sluggish as Bray comfortably repelled their advances.

Robbie Benson twice forced Aaron Dillon — in his first league game for Wanderers — into action before the break. Dillon also produced stops from Jamie McGrath and Michael Duffy during a half in which Dundalk largely dominated.

Bray grew into the match towards the break and they could even have taken the lead when Cory Galvin’s vicious shot was superbly tipped away by Gary Rogers in goal for the hosts.

The second half saw more of the same pattern of play, as the home side poured forward on a regular basis, but it took until 19 minutes from time until they managed another effort on target, as debutant substitute Krisztián Adorjan forced Dillon to tip over, before Benson dragged another effort wide.

However, in pushing men forward, Dundalk were almost caught on the break, as Greene latched onto Daniel Kelly’s through ball. But Rogers spread himself superbly to deny the Bray striker an opener and the Seagulls were denied a famous opening-day win.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Stephen Folan, Dane Massey, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Dylan Connolly (Krisztián Adorjan 60), Jamie McGrath (Sam Byrne 81), Michael Duffy; Ronan Murray (Patrick Hoban 69)

Bray Wanderers: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Hugh Douglas, Seán Heaney, Kevin Lynch; John Sullivan (Darragh Noone 62), Paul O’Conor; Ronan Coughlan (Daniel Kelly 74), Gary McCabe, Cory Galvin; Aaron Greene

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin)

Sadlier’s late goal direct from a corner gives 10-man champions a winning start>

Bohemians stage second-half comeback to see off Rovers in Dublin derby>

Caoimhín Reilly

