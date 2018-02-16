Dundalk take Everton's promising Irish striker on loan

DUNDALK HAVE SIGNED Everton’s Sam Byrne on loan until July.

The Ireland U21 international joined Manchester United from St Kevin’s Boys in 2011, before moving to the Toffees in 2014.

The 22-year-old has yet to feature for the Everton first team, but has accumulated 44 international appearances for Ireland across all grades from U15 to U21.

Byrne is the brother of Ireland and Leinster rugby player Adam and told Dundalk’s website that he “felt great and is looking forward to getting started”.

He added: “Stephen Kenny got in touch with me and I was interested, so it all really started from there. I’m looking forward to getting games, it’s been tough since my injury, so hopefully I can get a few games under my belt and score a few goals.”

Elsewhere, Waterford have signed former Brighton youngster Dylan Barnett ahead of its opening game of the SSE Airtricity Premier League against Derry City. The 21-year-old defender, who has represented Ireland at underage level, joins the club after impressing on trial.

