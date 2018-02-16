  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 February, 2018
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell

The former Rangers boss has agreed a two-year deal taking him through to 2020.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Feb 2018, 12:20 PM
24 minutes ago 179 Views No Comments
SCOTLAND HAVE ANNOUNCED Alex McLeish as their new head coach for the second time, with the 59-year-old reportedly signing a deal until 2020.

McLeish returns to a role that he previously held for 10 months in 2007, overseeing nine matches and claiming six wins.

He left his role with the national team to join Birmingham City, where he went on to lift the League Cup with victory over Arsenal in 2011.

Following a 168-game spell at St Andrew’s, McLeish’s career has been rather nomadic, enduring difficult tenures with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.

McLeish has been out of work since May 2016 but will now be charged with leading Scotland’s quest to reach Euro 2020 – having failed to qualify for their last 10 major tournaments.

The former Aberdeen defender replaces Gordon Strachan in the role, having beaten off competition from the likes of Gary Caldwell and Malky Mackay.

“It is a tremendous honour to be named Scotland national team head coach,” McLeish said.

“I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to lead my country already and I am immensely proud to be in this position for a second time.

“There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and promising talent breaking through. With Hampden Park as one of the host venues for Euro 2020 we have an amazing opportunity to showcase our talents to the world from our own back yard.

“I am relishing the challenge of leading us to a major tournament and I cannot wait to get started.”

Pigs’ heads, pitch invaders and a century of hatred – the Dublin Derby takes centre stage again tonight

