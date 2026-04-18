Keith Andrews' Brentford miss chance to break into top six as Fulham force goalless draw

WASTEFUL BRENTFORD MISSED a chance to climb into the top six as they were held to a goalless draw by west London neighbours Fulham.

A drab derby ended in stalemate after Bees top scorer Igor Thiago hit the goal frame, Keane Lewis-Potter blazed a glorious chance over and Bernd Leno made a stunning last-minute save from Dango Ouattara.

A fifth straight draw keeps them in the European shake-up, however, as well as ending a run of three consecutive defeats by their rivals from along the Thames.

It was also a reminder of happier times for former Bees boss Thomas Frank, who paid a visit to his old club for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham in February.

The popular Dane was probably mulling over certain career choices as he watched from the stands alongside club owner Matthew Benham and sporting director Phil Giles, with Brentford having gone from strength to strength since he left last summer.

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Fulham are also in the European mix, but slow starts have cost them too often this season and they almost fell behind in the 10th minute when Mathias Jensen crossed for Thiago, whose header grazed a post.

Moments later Thiago turned Calvin Bassey in the penalty area but Joachim Andersen slid in to block his shot.

Fulham should have gone ahead when Alex Iwobi and Tom Cairney combined to set up Ryan Sessegnon, but the full-back lifted his shot high over the crossbar.

It was the final contribution for Iwobi, who limped off feeling his hamstring shortly before half-time.

In first-half stoppage time Lewis-Potter created a glorious chance for himself by dragging the ball back only to blaze over from six yards.

Brentford threatened first again after the break, with Ouattara wriggling free in the box only to drill his shot straight at Leno.

Mikkel Damsgaard was next to try his luck with an ambitious volley from the edge of the area which flew just wide of Leno’s post.

Bees captain Nathan Collins almost marked his 100th appearance for the club with a goal but his header flashed wide.

As the clock ticked down Harry Wilson was lucky to escape a booking for a wild lunge on Damsgaard, with not even a foul given.

Seconds later the Fulham winger appeared in the Brentford box only to pull his volley wildly off target.

Then, in the final minute, Ouattara hooked a low cross goalwards and Leno stuck out an arm to make a remarkable point-blank save to preserve a point for the visitors.